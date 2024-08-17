AGL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.19%)
Six killed in Israeli strike in Lebanon, health ministry says

Reuters Published 17 Aug, 2024

CAIRO: At least six people were killed and three others were wounded by an Israeli strike on a residential building in Nabatieh city, in southern Lebanon, the Lebanese health ministry said early on Saturday.

Tensions have soared in the region in recent weeks, after a deadly rocket strike in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights that Israel blamed on Hezbollah. Israel responded with the killing of a top Hezbollah commander in the suburbs of Beirut.

Hezbollah says two fighters killed in Israeli strike

Hezbollah has also vowed to retaliate against Israel, as has Iran, for the killing in Tehran of the political chief of Hamas group, Ismail Haniyeh.

