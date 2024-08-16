AGL 23.29 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.15%)
AIRLINK 138.57 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (0.71%)
BOP 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
CNERGY 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.36%)
DCL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (6.65%)
DFML 40.66 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.9%)
DGKC 80.20 Increased By ▲ 2.94 (3.81%)
FCCL 21.22 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (5.47%)
FFBL 44.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.44%)
FFL 8.56 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.03%)
HUBC 147.50 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.55%)
HUMNL 9.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.72%)
KOSM 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (9.76%)
MLCF 33.59 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (3.99%)
NBP 44.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
OGDC 132.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.15%)
PAEL 25.64 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.34%)
PIBTL 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
PPL 113.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.44%)
PRL 23.42 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.32%)
PTC 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.34%)
SEARL 56.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.19%)
TELE 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
TOMCL 43.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.72%)
TPLP 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
TREET 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.31%)
TRG 53.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.47%)
UNITY 28.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
BR100 8,257 Increased By 42 (0.51%)
BR30 25,890 Increased By 206.6 (0.8%)
KSE100 78,488 Increased By 381.6 (0.49%)
KSE30 25,095 Increased By 49.8 (0.2%)
Aug 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices set to end week higher on US demand optimism

Reuters Published August 16, 2024 Updated August 16, 2024 01:47pm

Oil prices were set for a second straight week of gains despite edging lower on Friday, as recent US economic data boosted optimism about demand from the world’s top oil consumer.

Brent crude futures have risen about 1.5% this week, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures have increased about 1.3%.

On Friday, Brent fell 15 cents, or 0.19%, to $80.89 per barrel by 0810 GMT, while WTI fell 25 cents, or 0.32%, to $77.91.

US retail sales data on Thursday beat analysts’ expectations, while separate data showed fewer Americans had filed new applications for unemployment benefits last week, sparking renewed optimism around US economic growth.

“Receding US recession concerns have come to the aid of crude bulls this week, with better-than-expected retail sales and jobless claims figures allaying fears of a more rapid than expected deterioration in US economic conditions,” said Michael Brown senior research strategist at Pepperstone.

Crude prices are also being supported by lingering geopolitical risk.

Analysts at consultancy FGE said oil markets would return their focus to geopolitics, amid warnings of retaliatory attacks from Iran against Israel over the killing of a Hamas leader in Tehran.

A fresh round of negotiations began on Thursday to secure a ceasefire in the Gaza war, even as Israeli troops continued their assault on the Palestinian enclave. The talks, which have been boycotted by Hamas, were extended and will resume in the Qatari capital Doha on Friday.

“Expectations remain that a response will happen given that Iran needs to save face amongst neighbour states.

Oil rises nearly 2pc

A new round of talks over a ceasefire in Gaza could see the premium eroded if progress is made,“ said Panmure Liberum analyst Ashley Kelty.

Keeping a lid on oil prices, Chinese refineries sharply lowered crude processing rates last month on tepid fuel demand.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) on Monday pared its demand outlook for this year, citing softer expectations for China.

Crude Oil Brent crude Oil Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries WTI US economic data crude oil price WTI crude oil

Comments

200 characters

Oil prices set to end week higher on US demand optimism

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Appointments of CEO, CFO, CIA and CS: MoF conveys to line ministries and SOEs the guidelines

Two police personnel among five injured in Peshawar blast

PIACL debt restructuring: Fair value impact to be recognised on PIAHCL portfolio as per IFRS-9: SBP

Electric vehicles: Master Changan unveils Deepal L07, S07 with prices starting Rs15.5mn

External debt-to-GDP ratio hits 6-year low

Shehbaz govt may follow IK admin’s lead on IPPs

Filed on behalf of Star Hydro: Nepra returns CPPA-G’s tariff revision plea

Internet slowdown: ministry, PTA fail to satisfy Senate body

Cases of telecom operators: President upholds FTO’s decision

Read more stories