AGL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
AIRLINK 137.59 Increased By ▲ 5.22 (3.94%)
BOP 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.78%)
CNERGY 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.13%)
DCL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.27%)
DFML 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.38%)
DGKC 77.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.18%)
FCCL 20.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.35%)
FFBL 44.99 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.13%)
FFL 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
HUBC 146.70 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.61%)
HUMNL 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.73%)
KOSM 9.32 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (11.62%)
MLCF 32.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.25%)
NBP 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.9%)
OGDC 132.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.12%)
PAEL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.59%)
PIBTL 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.19%)
PPL 112.51 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.64%)
PRL 22.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.39%)
PTC 12.57 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (9.4%)
SEARL 56.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.23%)
TELE 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.1%)
TOMCL 42.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.21%)
TPLP 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1%)
TREET 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.07%)
TRG 53.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.2%)
UNITY 29.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.24%)
BR100 8,215 Increased By 27.1 (0.33%)
BR30 25,683 Increased By 29.8 (0.12%)
KSE100 78,106 Increased By 228.6 (0.29%)
KSE30 25,045 Increased By 84.2 (0.34%)
Aug 15, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices edge up as demand concerns duel with rate cut optimism

Reuters Published August 15, 2024 Updated August 15, 2024 05:39pm

Oil prices ticked up on Thursday as optimism built that potential U.S. interest rate cuts will boost economic activity and fuel consumption, but concerns over slower global demand curbed gains.

Brent crude futures were up 51 cents, or 0.6%, at $80.27 a barrel at 1107 GMT, recovering some of the previous day’s losses. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up 47 cents, or 0.6%, at $77.45 per barrel.

Both benchmarks fell more than 1% on Wednesday after U.S. crude inventories rose unexpectedly.

Global oil demand growth slowing: IEA

U.S. consumer prices rose moderately in July and the annual increase in inflation slowed to below 3% for the first time in nearly 3-1/2 years, reinforcing expectations the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates next month.

“Crude oil prices inched higher during the early European session due to increased risks of a flare-up in confrontations in the Middle East,” said Milad Azar, market analyst at brokerage XTB.

“Optimism that potential U.S. interest rate cuts could spur economic growth and increase fuel consumption has also supported oil prices.”

Investor worries over Iran’s potential response to the killing of the leader of the Palestinian group Hamas last month supported prices. Three senior Iranian officials have said that only a ceasefire deal in Gaza would hold Iran back from direct retaliation against Israel for the assassination.

“Geopolitical risk continues to hang over the oil market. It is still unclear how and if Iran will retaliate against Israel,” ING analysts said in a client note.

However, oil inventory gains raised concerns of weaker demand, analysts at ANZ said in a client note. U.S. crude oil stockpiles rose by 1.4 million barrels in the week ended Aug. 9, compared with estimates for a 2.2 million barrel draw, building for the first time since late June.

China’s factory output growth slowed in July while refinery output fell for a fourth month, underscoring the country’s spotty economic recovery, also limiting the market’s upside.

Yuan Brent crude Oil WTI crude oil

Comments

200 characters

Oil prices edge up as demand concerns duel with rate cut optimism

COAS Munir cautions nation against threat of fake news, propaganda

June-end: Pakistan’s central govt debt stock at Rs68.9tr

Intra-day update: rupee gains marginally against US dollar

Ongoing internet disruption to ‘derail’ Pakistan economy, warns OICCI

Pakistan can grab $5bn export orders as West shifts from Bangladesh, says Gohar

Ferozsons Laboratories’ subsidiary BF Biosciences launches human insulin

Indian protests over medic’s murder grow as PM demands swift justice

2020 IPP report’s recommendations: Power sector circles for implementation

PM says power tariffs to be revised downward soon

Read more stories