AGL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.48%)
AIRLINK 132.37 Increased By ▲ 12.89 (10.79%)
BOP 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
DCL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.87%)
DFML 39.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.89%)
DGKC 77.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-3.24%)
FCCL 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.47%)
FFBL 44.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.01%)
FFL 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.18%)
HUBC 145.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-1.68%)
HUMNL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
KOSM 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (9.29%)
MLCF 32.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.28%)
NBP 45.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.5%)
OGDC 133.80 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.31%)
PAEL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.59%)
PIBTL 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.84%)
PPL 111.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.59%)
PRL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
PTC 11.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.71%)
SEARL 57.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
TELE 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.19%)
TOMCL 42.89 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.56%)
TPLP 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.24%)
TREET 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
TRG 54.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
UNITY 29.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.89%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 8,188 Decreased By -26.2 (-0.32%)
BR30 25,653 Decreased By -111.8 (-0.43%)
KSE100 77,877 Decreased By -102.9 (-0.13%)
KSE30 24,961 Decreased By -41.3 (-0.17%)
Aug 14, 2024
Japan’s Nikkei pares gains; profit-taking and stronger yen drag

Reuters Published 14 Aug, 2024 10:55am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average edged down by the midday close on Wednesday, reversing early gains as profit-taking and yen appreciation weighed on the market.

The Nikkei was down 0.2% at 36,155.26 at the midday break after rallying more than 1% after local media reported Japan’s prime minister Fumio Kishida will step down as ruling party leader in September.

The broader Topix was up 0.5% at 2,565.42.

Kishida later confirmed reports in a televised press conference on Wednesday.

Analysts said Kishida’s decision to step down could add some uncertainty, although the impact should be limited.

“His low approval ratings mean a significant negative reaction from equities may be avoided,” said Charu Chanana, global market strategist and head of FX strategy at Saxo.

The stock market had earlier gotten a boost after U.S. producer prices increased less than expected in July, buoying bets for the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates in September and sending Wall Street higher overnight.

Japan’s Nikkei jumps 2% on return from holiday; tech shares rally

Japan’s technology shares had tracked their U.S. peers higher, with heavyweights like artificial intelligence-focused startup investor SoftBank Group and chip-testing equipment maker Advantest rising to give the Nikkei a sizeable lift.

But those gains narrowed as investors locked in profits, and the yen strengthened during trade to weigh on export-related shares.

Market players also awaited U.S. consumer prices data due later on Wednesday for further confirmation of cooling inflation in the world’s largest economy.

But retail sales and labour-related data scheduled for later in the week remain key, Saxo’s Charu Chanana said.

“Markets still remain on edge about a potential U.S. recession and any signs of consumer strain could buoy the yen and bring another pullback in Japanese equities.”

Financials led the gains by sector, with insurance firms up 2.6%. Banks rose more than 1%.

Among individual shares, automakers Toyota Motor and Honda Motor were up 2.3% and 2.8%, respectively, coming off earlier highs.

Chip-making equipment giant Tokyo Electron, down 2.4%, and Uniqlo parent firm Fast Retailing, losing 0.9%, became the biggest drag on the index.

