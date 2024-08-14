AGL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.48%)
AIRLINK 132.37 Increased By ▲ 12.89 (10.79%)
BOP 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
DCL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.87%)
DFML 39.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.89%)
DGKC 77.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-3.24%)
FCCL 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.47%)
FFBL 44.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.01%)
FFL 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.18%)
HUBC 145.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-1.68%)
HUMNL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
KOSM 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (9.29%)
MLCF 32.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.28%)
NBP 45.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.5%)
OGDC 133.80 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.31%)
PAEL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.59%)
PIBTL 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.84%)
PPL 111.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.59%)
PRL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
PTC 11.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.71%)
SEARL 57.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
TELE 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.19%)
TOMCL 42.89 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.56%)
TPLP 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.24%)
TREET 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
TRG 54.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
UNITY 29.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.89%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 8,188 Decreased By -26.2 (-0.32%)
BR30 25,653 Decreased By -111.8 (-0.43%)
KSE100 77,877 Decreased By -102.9 (-0.13%)
KSE30 24,961 Decreased By -41.3 (-0.17%)
China stocks fall after lending data tumbles

Reuters Published 14 Aug, 2024 10:53am

SHANGHAI: China stocks slipped on Wednesday after data showed the country’s banks’ lending tumbled more than expected in July, while trading volume remained thin, underscoring fragile investor sentiment.

China’s CSI 300 Index declined 0.5% and the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.4% by the midday break, with both lingering around their lowest level in half a year.

The weakness comes even as Asian shares rose and the dollar nursed losses after soft U.S. producer prices data stirred hopes that consumer price inflation would be benign, sending bond yields lower.

Chinese banks extended 260 billion yuan ($36.28 billion) in new yuan loans in July, down nearly 88% from June and missing analysts’ forecasts, according to data released by the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) on Tuesday.

The lending hit a near 15-year low, dragged down by tepid credit demand and seasonal factors and raising expectations that the central bank may dole out more easing steps.

China stocks slip in thin trade amid muted investor sentiment

“As the PBOC highlighted the importance of counter-cyclical adjustment to support domestic demand, we maintain our forecast for a 25bp RRR cut in Q3 to facilitate increased government bond issuance and a 10bp policy rate cut in Q4 to lower funding costs for the real economy,” Goldman Sachs analysts said in a note.

China’s financial sector sub-index was lower by 0.15% by the midday recess. The consumer staples sector dropped 0.89%, while real estate fell 0.84%.

Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong retreated 0.43% to 6,023.45, while the Hang Seng Index was down 0.36% at 17,111.43.

The smaller Shenzhen index dropped 0.48%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 1.01% and Shanghai’s tech-focused STAR50 index was down 0.92%?.

On the contrary, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.42%, while Japan’s Nikkei index dipped 0.03%.

