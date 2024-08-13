AGL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.48%)
AIRLINK 132.37 Increased By ▲ 12.89 (10.79%)
BOP 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
DCL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.87%)
DFML 39.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.89%)
DGKC 77.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-3.24%)
FCCL 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.47%)
FFBL 44.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.01%)
FFL 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.18%)
HUBC 145.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-1.68%)
HUMNL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
KOSM 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (9.29%)
MLCF 32.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.28%)
NBP 45.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.5%)
OGDC 133.80 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.31%)
PAEL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.59%)
PIBTL 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.84%)
PPL 111.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.59%)
PRL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
PTC 11.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.71%)
SEARL 57.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
TELE 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.19%)
TOMCL 42.89 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.56%)
TPLP 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.24%)
TREET 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
TRG 54.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
UNITY 29.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.89%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 8,184 Decreased By -30.2 (-0.37%)
BR30 25,624 Decreased By -141.5 (-0.55%)
KSE100 77,891 Decreased By -89.8 (-0.12%)
KSE30 24,952 Decreased By -50.7 (-0.2%)
European shares inch higher ahead of key US data

Reuters Published 13 Aug, 2024 02:53pm

European shares edged higher on Tuesday as investors awaited key US economic data later in the day for more clues on the Federal Reserve’s next rate move, although a handful of dour corporate earnings capped gains.

The STOXX 600 index was up 0.3% at 500.74 points, as of 0712 GMT, after the continent-wide index closed on a flat note in the previous session.

Investors held back from making massive bets ahead of US producer prices set to drop later in the day.

British pay growth dropped to its lowest in nearly two years in the second quarter, official figures showed, likely reassuring the Bank of England that inflation pressures are easing, while the unemployment rate unexpectedly dropped.

London’s FTSE 100 also edged 0.3% higher.

Among notable stock moves, Tecan Group slumped 15.6% after the Swiss life science equipment maker expects its 2024 sales to decrease in mid-single-digit percentage range.

European shares muted as investors brace for data week

Shares of Fortnox dropped 10% after Tommy Eklund stepped down as CEO of the Swedish software group.

French engineering company GTT rose 4% after Berenberg upgraded its rating on the stock to “buy” from “hold”, citing higher-than-expected order backlog coupled with strong demand outlook.

