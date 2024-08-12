Intra-day update: rupee stable against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee remained unchanged against the US dollar during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Monday.

At 10am, the currency was hovering at 278.55 against the greenback.

In recent months, the domestic currency has largely been around 277-279 against the dollar as traders have an eye on some strong positive indicators.

During the previous week, the rupee closed with a marginal decline as it lost Re0.05 or 0.02% against the US dollar. The local unit closed at 278.55, against 278.50 it had closed the week earlier against the greenback, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Last week, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb informed that Pakistan had secured commitments from China, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to roll over debt for a year, a major step as Islamabad looks to secure its next bailout with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Globally, the yen was a tad softer against the US dollar in trading thinned by a Japanese holiday on Monday, with market participants still ambivalent about the odds of a big Fed rate cut next month.

The respite follows a tumultuous week that began with a massive selloff across currencies and stock markets, driven by worries over the US economy and the Bank of Japan’s hawkishness.

Last week ended calmer, with Thursday’s stronger-than-expected US jobs data leading markets to pare bets for Federal Reserve interest rate cuts this year.

Still, investors remain unconvinced the Fed can afford to go slow with rate cuts, and their pricing of 100 basis points of easing by year end, as per the CME Group’s FedWatch tool, corresponds to a recession scenario.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, were little changed in early Asian trading on Monday, holding on to most of last week’s more than 3% gains, supported by geopolitical tensions and better economic data.

Brent crude futures fell 7 cents, or 0.09%, to $79.59 a barrel by 0021 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 2 cents, or 0.03%, to $76.86.

The risk of an escalation in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict continued to support prices after Iran and Hezbollah vowed to retaliate for the assassinations of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and Hezbollah military commander Fuad Shukr.

This is an intra-day update