AGL 24.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.8%)
AIRLINK 124.90 Increased By ▲ 3.94 (3.26%)
BOP 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.76%)
DCL 7.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 42.34 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.29%)
DGKC 82.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
FCCL 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
FFBL 45.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.87%)
FFL 8.69 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.52%)
HUBC 146.30 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (0.83%)
HUMNL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.52%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.77%)
KOSM 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
MLCF 34.13 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.32%)
NBP 47.13 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.09%)
OGDC 137.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.26%)
PAEL 26.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
PPL 113.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.04%)
PRL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.35%)
PTC 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
SEARL 58.56 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.95%)
TELE 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TOMCL 47.40 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (6.52%)
TPLP 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
TREET 15.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
TRG 54.55 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.54%)
UNITY 29.09 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.25%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
BR100 8,284 Increased By 28.8 (0.35%)
BR30 26,050 Increased By 71.3 (0.27%)
KSE100 78,427 Increased By 552.5 (0.71%)
KSE30 25,126 Increased By 183.5 (0.74%)
Aug 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 278-279 level against the US dollar in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 09 Aug, 2024 11:01am

The Pakistani rupee strengthened against the US dollar, appreciating 0.1% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Friday.

At 10:50am, the currency was hovering at 278.40, a gain of Re0.29, against the greenback.

On Thursday, the local unit closed at 278.69 against the US dollar, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

In recent months, the domestic currency has largely been around 277-279 against the dollar as traders have an eye on some strong positive indicators.

Globally, the US dollar hovered close to a one-week high against major rivals on Friday, after the biggest drop in US jobless claims in close to a year allayed fears of a looming economic downturn.

The US currency extended gains against the Japanese yen to a fourth day, buoyed by a spike in Treasury yields following Thursday’s firmer-than-expected employment data, which spurred a paring back in bets for Federal Reserve interest rate cuts this year.

Markets have endured a turbulent week, triggered in large part by surprisingly soft US payrolls figures a week ago that sent global stocks tumbling on Monday, while demand for the safety of assets such as the yen and the Swissie sent the currencies surging to their highest levels since the start of the year on Monday.

The dollar index, which measures the currency versus the yen, Swissie, euro, sterling and two other peers, was flat at 103.30 following three days of gains.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, edged down in early Asian trading on Friday but were on track to gain more than 3% for the week as US jobs data calmed demand concerns and fears of a widening Middle East conflict persisted.

Brent crude futures fell 9 cents, or 0.11%, to $79.07 a barrel by 0030 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were down a cent at $76.09 per barrel.

However, both Brent and WTI were set to gain more than 3% on a weekly basis.

This is an intra-day update

interbank market interbank rates Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate Interbank Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling buying and selling currency exchange rates interbank rate today Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate buying and selling for currency notes Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank dollar interbank Interbank rate Dollar buying and selling Weekly Interbank market rates for dollar interbank rupee rate interbank market rate interbank rupee rates interbank payments service

Comments

200 characters

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Ease of doing business, investment: PM approves reform programme

Pakistan, China discuss energy sector reforms

Discos’ FCA for June: Nepra notifies Rs2.56/unit positive adjustment

Look forward to deepen cooperation with Bangladesh, PM Shehbaz congratulates Professor Yunus

Poverty and power costs cannot be fully eradicated: PM

Those seeking to create chaos given warning

Pakistan, Turkiye agree to boost business activities, investment

Govt takes much of the credit for decline in food inflation

May 9 violence: IK says won’t apologise as he hasn’t committed any crime

Read more stories