AGL 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.46%)
AIRLINK 124.50 Increased By ▲ 3.54 (2.93%)
BOP 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
CNERGY 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.76%)
DCL 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
DFML 42.26 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.1%)
DGKC 81.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.68%)
FCCL 20.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.1%)
FFBL 44.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.03%)
FFL 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.17%)
HUBC 147.70 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (1.79%)
HUMNL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.02%)
KEL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3%)
KOSM 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.41%)
MLCF 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.82%)
NBP 47.75 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (2.42%)
OGDC 137.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.3%)
PAEL 26.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
PIBTL 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
PPL 113.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-0.68%)
PRL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.35%)
PTC 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.93%)
SEARL 58.73 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.24%)
TELE 7.43 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.95%)
TOMCL 46.75 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (5.06%)
TPLP 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
TREET 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.92%)
TRG 56.75 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (6.67%)
UNITY 29.10 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.28%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
BR100 8,284 Increased By 28.8 (0.35%)
BR30 26,050 Increased By 71.3 (0.27%)
KSE100 78,427 Increased By 552.5 (0.71%)
KSE30 25,123 Increased By 181 (0.73%)
Aug 09, 2024
Markets

Oil set for 3% weekly gain on US jobs data, Mideast tensions

Reuters Published August 9, 2024 Updated August 9, 2024 02:12pm

LONDON: Oil prices were steady on Friday and on course for a weekly gain of more than 3% as US jobs data calmed demand concerns and fears of a widening Middle East conflict persisted.

Brent crude futures were up 1 cents to $79.17 per barrel by 0845 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up 8 cents at $76.27 per barrel.

Both Brent and WTI were set to gain more than 3% on a weekly basis.

“Sentiment was also boosted by positive jobs data in the US with new unemployment claims coming in well below expectations,” said Panmure Liberum analyst Ashley Kelty.

“With a larger expected draw in US stockpiles this week, hopes are that the US continues to grow and fears of a recession may look overblown.”

Data showed the number of Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits fell more than expected last week, suggesting fears that the labour market was unravelling were overblown and easing recession concerns.

The dollar rose on the jobs data.

A stronger dollar tends to lower oil prices, however, as buyers using other currencies have to pay more for dollar-denominated crude.

Israeli forces stepped up airstrikes across the Gaza Strip on Thursday, killing at least 40 people, Palestinian medics said, in further battles with Hamas-led militants.

“Crude oil continued its recovery from its recent plunge as elevated geopolitical risks came into focus,” ANZ analyst Daniel Hynes said.

Oil settles 2pc higher on falling US crude stockpiles

The killing last week of senior members of militant groups Hamas and Hezbollah had raised the possibility of retaliatory strikes by Iran against Israel, stoking concerns over oil supply from the world’s largest producing region.

Iran-aligned Houthi have also continued attacks on international shipping this week near Yemen, in solidarity with Palestinians in the war between Israel and Hamas.

Lending further support to prices, Libya’s National Oil Corp.

declared force majeure at its Sharara oilfield from Wednesday, adding that it had gradually reduced the field’s output because of protests.

