Paris Olympics: Arshad Nadeem sets new Olympic record with 92.97m throw in javelin final

Pakistan’s ace athlete Arshad Nadeem has set a new Olympic record with a 92.97-metre throw in the Paris Olympics 2024 men’s javelin throw final, as the country looks to clinch the country’s first Olympic medal in 32 years.

After two rounds, Nadeem is in the lead.

India’s Neeraj Chopra is placed second with a 89.45-metre throw followed by Grenada’s Anderson Peters (87.87m).

Arshad Nadeem had a foul throw on his first attempt, as did India’s Neeraj Chopra and Germany’s Julian Weber.

Background

Pakistan had sent a contingent of seven athletes to Paris, six of whom had exited in the first rounds of their respective disciplines. Arshad Nadeem, Pakistan’s flag bearer, was the only one to advance to the final round.

Celebrities cheer for Arshad Nadeem as Pakistan hunts first Olympic medal in 32 years

During the qualification round on Tuesday, Arshad made an 86.59-metre throw, well over the 84-metre qualifying mark, to progress to the final. His throw was the third farthest followed by India’s Neeraj Chopra (89 metres) and Grenada’s Anderson Peters (88 metres).

Pakistan’s best shot

Pakistan has won only 10 Olympic medals since the 1948 edition. The country’s last medal came in 1992 when the national hockey team secured a bronze in Barcelona.

Now, all hopes for an Olympic medal are hinged on Arshad Nadeem, a nine-time international medalist and four-time gold medalist. The star athlete finished 5th at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, but won silver at the World Championships in 2023 and gold at the Commonwealth Games in 2022 with a massive 90.18m distance throw.