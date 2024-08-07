Sri Lanka opt to bat against India in 3rd ODI

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka skipper Charith Asalanka won the toss and elected to bat against India as they look to clinch the series in the third one-day international on Wednesday.

The hosts, who lead the three-match series 1-0, have made one change in Colombo from their previous win with Maheesh Theekshana coming in for Akila Dananjaya.

The opener ended in a tie and Sri Lanka need a win or another tie to win their first ODI series against India since 1997.

India, led by Rohit Sharma, have handed Riyan Parag his ODI debut in one of the two changes to their team, which lost the previous match by 32 runs.

Batsman Parag and wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant make the team in place of KL Rahul and Arshdeep Singh.

Teams

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka (capt), Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Jeffrey Vandersay

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Riyan Parag, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Umpires: Joel Wilson (WIS), Ruchira Palliyaguruge (SRI)

TV Umpire: Paul Reiffel (AUS)

Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)