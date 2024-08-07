AGL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.92%)
AIRLINK 111.45 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.64%)
BOP 5.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
CNERGY 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.95%)
DCL 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.18%)
DFML 42.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.48%)
DGKC 81.79 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.39%)
FCCL 19.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 42.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
FFL 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
HUBC 143.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
KEL 4.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.57%)
MLCF 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.72%)
NBP 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
OGDC 129.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.14%)
PAEL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.58%)
PIBTL 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-4.48%)
PPL 110.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.63%)
PRL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (4.17%)
PTC 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.8%)
SEARL 58.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.34%)
TELE 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.23%)
TOMCL 44.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.14%)
TPLP 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2%)
TREET 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.58%)
TRG 53.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.52%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.66%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 8,186 Decreased By -20 (-0.24%)
BR30 25,336 Decreased By -44.8 (-0.18%)
KSE100 77,114 Decreased By -76.9 (-0.1%)
KSE30 24,847 Decreased By -55.4 (-0.22%)
Fernando helps Sri Lanka to 248-7 in 3rd one-day match

AFP Published August 7, 2024 Updated August 7, 2024 06:38pm

COLOMBO: Opener Avishka Fernando and Kusal Mendis hit half-centuries to help Sri Lanka reach 248-7 against India as the hosts look to clinch the series in the third ODI on Wednesday.

Fernando made 96 and put on big partnerships, including an 89-run opening stand with Pathum Nissanka, who hit 45, to lay the foundations for Sri Lanka in Colombo.

India’s bowlers were led by debutant Riyan Parag, a batsman who bowls off-spin, with three wickets. Parag took the key wicket of Fernando before the Sri Lankan middle-order faltered.

Number three Kusal stood firm from one end and boosted the total with his 59 before he departed in the 49th over off Kuldeep Yadav.

Vandersay’s 6-33 spins Sri Lanka to big ODI win over India

The hosts lead the three-match series 1-0 after they won the second match following a tie in the opener. A win or another tie will give them their first ODI series against India since 1997.

Skipper Charith Asalanka won the toss for the third time and elected to bat.

Axar Patel broke through with his left-arm spin to send Nissanka back but Fernando put together another big stand with Kusal.

Parag, who returned figures of 3-54, also captured Asalanka’s wicket for 10 as Sri Lanka slumped from 171-1 to 199-6.

Kusal and Kamindu Mendis, who made an unbeaten 23, put together 36 runs for the seventh wicket and Sri Lanka got 31 runs from the last three overs.

India, led by Rohit Sharma, need 249 to save the series after suffering batting collapses in the first two matches.

