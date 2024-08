LONDON: Europe’s main stock markets rose at the start of trading Wednesday following gains in Asia and on Wall Street as fears of a US recession eased.

London’s FTSE 100 index gained 0.7 percent to 8,080.86 points.

European shares bounce from brutal sell-off

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 index advanced 0.5 percent to 7,165.01 points and Frankfurt’s DAX won 0.5 percent to 17,437.93.