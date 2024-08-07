AGL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.92%)
KSE-100 marginally higher as intra-day profit-taking kicks in

BR Web Desk Published August 7, 2024 Updated August 7, 2024 03:04pm

Bullish sentiment prevailed at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as the benchmark KSE-100 index gained over 500 points during the opening hours of trading on Wednesday.

At 10:40am, the benchmark index was hovering at 77,713.91 level an increase of 522.57 points or 0.68%.

It had retreated as the session neared its close, and was trading only marginally higher.

Earlier, across-the-board buying was witnessed in key sectors including automobile assemblers, cement, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies and OMCs.

Index-heavy stocks including OGDC, POL, PPL, PSO, SHEL, HBL, MCB and NBP traded in the green.

In a key development, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb said that rollover of loan from friendly countries for Pakistan would be made in the ongoing month and added discussion with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are being held on a daily basis for the new Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

On Tuesday, PSX witnessed a positive trend due to fresh buying on attractive, low levels.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index increased by 106.85 points or 0.14% and closed at 77,191.34 points.

Globally, Asian share markets were mostly firmer on Wednesday after Wall Street bounced and concerns about a US recession were reassessed, though Japanese stocks took a dip as heightened volatility squeezed leveraged positions.

The Nikkei’s drop of 0.6% was relatively minor compared with Monday’s 13% dive and Tuesday’s 10% rally, leading to hopes investors were finding their footing.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.4%, while Korean stocks added 0.8%.

After bouncing overnight, Nasdaq futures eased 0.1% in part due to a 12% dive in AI darling Super Micro Computer after it missed earnings estimates.

Fears of an imminent US recession had also faded a little as the run of economic data still pointed to solid economic growth in the current quarter.

The Atlanta Fed’s much-watched GDP Now estimate is that gross domestic product is running at an annual pace of 2.9%.

This is an intra-day update

