Intra-day update: rupee appreciates marginally against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee registered marginal improvement against the US dollar, appreciating 0.03% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

At 10am, the currency was hovering at 278.60, a gain of Re0.09, against the greenback.

On Tuesday, the local unit closed at 278.69 against the US dollar, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

In a key development, finance minister Muhammad Aurangzeb on Tuesday informed that Pakistan has secured commitments from China, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to rollover debt for a year, a major step as Islamabad looks to secure its next bailout with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Internationally, the US dollar was steady on Wednesday, dragging the yen away from a seven-month peak as currency markets regained a semblance of calm in a week that began with a massive shakeout in assets driven by recession fears and unwinding of popular carry trades.

The yen was 1% lower at 146.43 per dollar in early trading, inching away from the seven month high of 141.675 it touched on Monday, it is still up 3% in August and well above the 38-year lows of 161.96 it was languishing in just at the start of July.

The US dollar index, which measures the greenback against six rivals, eased to 102.94 but is up from the seven month low of 102.15 it touched on Monday.

Traders have also adjusted their expectations from the Federal Reserve this year following the soft jobs report last week, with nearly 105 basis points of easing anticipated by year-end.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, slipped in early Asian trading on Wednesday following a brief rebound in the previous session after industry data showed an unexpected build in US crude oil and gasoline inventories, offsetting global oil supply concerns.

Brent crude futures fell 21 cents, or 0.27%, to $76.27 a barrel by 0020 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate crude slipped 25 cents, or 0.34%, to $72.95 per barrel.

This is an intra-day update