Intra-day update: rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee strengthened marginally against the US dollar, appreciating 0.08% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

At 10am, the currency was hovering at 278.52, a gain of Re0.22, against the greenback.

On Wednesday, the currency had settled at 278.74 against the US dollar.

In recent months, the domestic currency has largely been around 277-279 against the dollar as traders have an eye on some strong positive indicators.

Globally, the US dollar was on the defensive on Thursday after the Federal Reserve opened the door for an interest rate cut in September.

An action-packed Wednesday started with the BOJ raising Japan rates to levels not seen in 15 years, leading to traders reassessing popular carry trades before the Fed held rates steady but put rate cuts on the table as US inflation cools.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six peers, was down 0.1% at 103.95, having dropped 0.38% on Wednesday. The index fell 1.7% in July, its weakest monthly performance this year.

With the Fed staying data dependent, investor focus will be on Friday’s government jobs report for July. It is expected to show that employers added 175,000 jobs during the month, according to the median estimate of economists polled by Reuters. July inflation report will be the next key data and is due to be released on Aug. 14.

Markets have been fully pricing in a 25 basis points (bps) of rate cut in September for some time and added to wagers of the Fed going big even after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said policymakers are not thinking about a 50-basis-point interest rate cut “right now”.

Traders are now anticipating 72 bps of easing this year.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose during Asian trade on Thursday, extending gains from the previous session, after the killing of a Hamas leader in Iran raised the threat of a wider Middle East conflict and concern over its impact on oil.

Global benchmark Brent crude futures rose 46 cents, or 0.6%, to $81.30 a barrel by 0355 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained 55 cents, or 0.7%, to $78.46 a barrel.

The most active contracts on both benchmarks jumped about 4% in the previous session.

This is an intra-day update