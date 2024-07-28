JI agrees to talks with government as sit-in enters third day

The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) leadership accepted the government’s invitation for talks on Sunday as the party’s protest in Rawalpindi and Islamabad entered its third day, Aaj News reported.

The first round of negotiations is scheduled for today on JI’s 10-point demands.

JI has formed a four-member negotiating team, comprising Liaquat Baloch, Amirul Azeem, Syed Farast Shah, and Nasrullah Randhawa.

Protest continues against inflation, hike in power tariffs

The JI is pressing the government for a reduction in inflated electricity bills and to take effective measures to bring down skyrocketing inflation.

JI Ameer Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, addressing the sit-in on Saturday, said that during the last few days, law enforcement agencies arrested over 200 of his party workers.

He urged the government to release JI workers immediately and end the cases against them.

He further said that we have reservations over the committee formed by the government for negotiations. Without addressing reservations talks cannot be held, he said, adding that we are prepared to hold the sit-in for a month and will establish a settlement at Liaquat Bagh if the government does not take our demands regarding the reduction in electricity bills and abolishment of salary slabs seriously.

JI sit-in: Red Zone sealed by ICT admin

JI Ameer said that JI did not stage the sit-in to gain any personal agenda but the main motive of the protest was to regulate Independent Power Producers (IPPs). He demanded a forensic audit of IPPs forgery and talks should be held with those IPPs whose agreements have not expired.

The JI chief urged the government to terminate agreements with IPPs and reduce its expenses to provide relief to the public. “More than 80 percent of IPPs are owned by people in government, and over Rs500 billion are being paid to them from our pockets,” he said.