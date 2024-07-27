AGL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.28%)
AIRLINK 107.70 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (1.5%)
BOP 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
CNERGY 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.82%)
DCL 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-6.15%)
DFML 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-4.73%)
DGKC 88.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.34%)
FCCL 21.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 41.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
FFL 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.6%)
HUBC 148.75 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.64%)
HUMNL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.07%)
KEL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.38%)
KOSM 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-5.28%)
MLCF 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.55%)
NBP 47.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-3.14%)
OGDC 129.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.34%)
PAEL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.77%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
PPL 113.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.79%)
PRL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.33%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.18%)
SEARL 54.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.29%)
TELE 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.93%)
TOMCL 37.11 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.95%)
TPLP 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
TREET 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
TRG 55.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.05%)
UNITY 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.04%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
BR100 8,233 Decreased By -61.3 (-0.74%)
BR30 25,835 Decreased By -266.9 (-1.02%)
KSE100 78,030 Decreased By -439.8 (-0.56%)
KSE30 25,084 Decreased By -114.2 (-0.45%)
Jul 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Root leads England fightback against West Indies

Reuters Published 27 Jul, 2024 08:27pm

BIRMINGHAM: Joe Root led an England fightback as they moved to within eight runs of the West Indies’ first-innings score, reaching 274-7 at tea on the second day of the third Test on Saturday.

Root scored 87, before being trapped lbw as the hosts fought back from 54-5 to close on the Windies’ 282 as they look for a clean sweep of the series.

Jamie Smith, playing his third Test, was unbeaten on 56 at tea with Chris Woakes on 21 not out.

Root featured in a 115-run sixth wicket partnership with captain Ben Stokes that hauled England back from a precarious position after they lost two early wickets.

Root, Brook tons leave West Indies with tough chase against England

They resumed on 38-3 and were quickly in further trouble with Ollie Pope bowled and Harry Brook caught behind in the first four overs.

Root and Stokes steadied the innings, however, taking England to 157-5 at lunch, with Root bringing up his 63rd Test half century after surviving an lbw appeal on 10.

Stokes was dismissed in the third over after lunch, caught by Kraigg Brathwaite off Alzarri Joseph, his 100th Test wicket.

It was a miscued pull from the skipper, offering an easy catch to square leg, after galloping to 54 off 69 balls.

Smith kept up the scoring tempo as he and Root brought up their 50-run partnership in less than 11 overs.

Root was undone by a ball that slid on from left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie, however, snaring him 13 runs short of his century.

Smith’s 50 came off 60 balls as he continued to take the attack to the bowlers, with Woakes also aggressive in an unbeaten 43-run partnership.

England have secured the series after convincingly winning the first two Tests, by an innings and 114 runs at Lord’s and 241 runs at Trent Bridge.

ENGLAND VS WEST INDIES TEST

Comments

200 characters

Root leads England fightback against West Indies

Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 39,258

Far behind $17.619bn annual target: $9.811bn borrowed from multiple financing sources in FY24

NA panel told: China, KSA likely to roll over $9bn loans

President Zardari summons NA session on July 30

FBI confirms Trump hit by bullet in assassination attempt

Russia claims capture of another village in east Ukraine

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reaffirm commitment to strengthen beneficial ties

China briefed about govt-IMF engagements

Paris Olympics 2024: Pakistan shooters miss 10m air pistol finals spot

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,000 in Pakistan

Read more stories