AGL 24.43 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (4.09%)
AIRLINK 107.40 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.22%)
BOP 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.64%)
DCL 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.97%)
DFML 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-3.82%)
DGKC 88.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.25%)
FCCL 21.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
FFBL 41.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.62%)
FFL 8.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 150.02 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (1.5%)
HUMNL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
KEL 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.15%)
KOSM 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.64%)
MLCF 36.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NBP 47.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-2.84%)
OGDC 129.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.03%)
PAEL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.96%)
PIBTL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.99%)
PPL 113.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1%)
PRL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.44%)
PTC 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.51%)
SEARL 55.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.08%)
TELE 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.38%)
TOMCL 37.14 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.03%)
TPLP 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.01%)
TREET 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.5%)
TRG 56.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.6%)
UNITY 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.35%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,252 Decreased By -42.4 (-0.51%)
BR30 25,963 Decreased By -138.3 (-0.53%)
KSE100 78,282 Decreased By -187.3 (-0.24%)
KSE30 25,157 Decreased By -41.3 (-0.16%)
Jul 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Fire erupts in Kashif Center at Karachi’s Shahrah-e-Faisal

BR Web Desk Published July 26, 2024 Updated July 26, 2024 02:25pm

A fire broke out at a building located on Shahrah-e-Faisal, Karachi, early this morning, Aaj News reported.

As per initial details, the fire occurred in the Kashif Center building that is located at Shahrah-e-Faisal.

The fire started in the wiring duct, and there was no emergency exit in the building.

Trading at PSX disrupted after fire incident

The fire that began on the second floor spread to the upper floors. Multiple people are trapped in the building and are currently being rescued.

Fire tenders as well as a snorkel are engaged in extinguishing the fire, and the evacuation of people is ongoing with the help of the snorkel, Aaj News reported.

The fire caused traffic disruptions on Shahrah-e-Faisal, one of Karachi’s busiest roads.

More to follow

shahrah e faisal Kashif Center fire fire incident in karachi

Comments

200 characters

Fire erupts in Kashif Center at Karachi’s Shahrah-e-Faisal

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Chinese team due next week: Planning ministry finalises its ‘wish list’

SBP widely seen cutting key policy rate on Monday

Police detains 17 people in firing case after Bugti clan clash in DHA

FO says wants closer ties with US but not at the cost of strategic partnership with China

‘Tax fraud’ definition expanded under revised Sales Tax Act 1990

Oil prices set for third straight week of declines

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,000 in Pakistan

Joe Biden told Netanyahu to ‘finalize’ Gaza deal: White House

Read more stories