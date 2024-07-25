AGL 23.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.81%)
AIRLINK 106.11 Decreased By ▼ -3.18 (-2.91%)
BOP 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.27%)
CNERGY 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
DCL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.5%)
DFML 44.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.25%)
DGKC 88.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.34%)
FCCL 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.09%)
FFBL 42.52 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.57%)
FFL 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.69%)
HUBC 147.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-2.57%)
HUMNL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
KEL 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.47%)
KOSM 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.05%)
MLCF 36.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.55%)
NBP 49.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.28%)
OGDC 130.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.65%)
PAEL 25.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.37%)
PIBTL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PPL 114.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.78%)
PRL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
PTC 12.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.04%)
SEARL 55.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.87%)
TELE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.03%)
TOMCL 36.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3.42%)
TPLP 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.68%)
TREET 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
TRG 56.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.26 (-5.44%)
UNITY 31.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.52%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 8,272 Decreased By -134.4 (-1.6%)
BR30 26,048 Decreased By -405.8 (-1.53%)
KSE100 78,469 Decreased By -927.7 (-1.17%)
KSE30 25,198 Decreased By -319.9 (-1.25%)
Jul 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Europe’s STOXX 600 falls 1% amid corporate earnings slump, global tech rout

Reuters Published 25 Jul, 2024 01:16pm

European shares stumbled on Thursday, weighed down by a string of disappointing corporate earnings, while a slump in global tech stocks further dented sentiment.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 1% to a more-than-two-month low as of 0717 GMT, with the media sector’s 4.6% slide, the most among sectors.

Universal Music Group lost 26% after reporting a slowdown in its subscription and streaming segment in the second quarter.

The tech sector lost 2.7%, triggered by a sell-off in U.S. tech stocks overnight that sent the Nasdaq tumbling nearly 4% in its worst single-day decline since 2022.

The automobile sector lost 2.6%, dragged by a 9.2% tumble in Stellantis after the carmaker delivered worse-than-expected first-half results.

European shares end lower as earnings whirlwind disappoints

Adding to the drag, Renault retreated 8% after alliance partner Nissan Motor slashed its full-year outlook after its first-quarter profit was almost completely wiped.

Nestle fell 3.7% after the KitKat maker reported half-year sales growth below analysts’ forecast and lowered its full-year organic sales growth outlook.

Kering lost 8% after the French luxury group reported a bigger-than-expected drop in second-quarter sales and forecast a weak second half of the year.

Among the bright spots, Unilever gained 7% after it beat first-half profit estimates.

European shares European stocks STOXX 600 index European STOXX 600

Comments

200 characters

Europe’s STOXX 600 falls 1% amid corporate earnings slump, global tech rout

Rupee marginally appreciates against US dollar

PM Shehbaz to attend inauguration ceremony of Iran’s president next week: FO

Gaza ceasefire negotiations appear to be in closing stages, senior US official says

Maple Leaf Cement looks to increase stake, control in Agritech Limited

Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim quarterly profit surges 495% YoY, clocks in at Rs8.3bn

May 9 riots: LHC annuls physical remand of Imran Khan in 12 cases

Gold price per tola declines Rs2,300 in Pakistan

Oil slips on mixed demand signals

Biden says time to pass torch to ‘younger voices’

Raoof Hasan’s physical remand extended by 3 days

Read more stories