AGL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
AIRLINK 107.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.27%)
BOP 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.76%)
CNERGY 3.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
DCL 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
DFML 44.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.13%)
DGKC 89.53 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.82%)
FCCL 22.15 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.73%)
FFBL 42.95 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.58%)
FFL 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
HUBC 150.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.02%)
HUMNL 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.35%)
KOSM 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.29%)
MLCF 36.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.93%)
NBP 49.24 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.16%)
OGDC 131.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.11%)
PAEL 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.42%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.49%)
PPL 115.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.08%)
PRL 22.96 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.28%)
PTC 12.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
SEARL 56.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.16%)
TELE 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.62%)
TOMCL 36.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.36%)
TPLP 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.32%)
TREET 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.65%)
TRG 58.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.22%)
UNITY 32.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.8%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 8,379 Decreased By -26.8 (-0.32%)
BR30 26,381 Decreased By -72.4 (-0.27%)
KSE100 79,248 Decreased By -149 (-0.19%)
KSE30 25,447 Decreased By -70.7 (-0.28%)
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 278-279 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 25 Jul, 2024 10:20am

The Pakistani rupee remained largely stable against the US dollar, depreciating 0.01% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

At 10:05am, the currency was hovering at 278.53, a loss of Re0.03 against the greenback.

On Wednesday, the currency had settled at 278.50 against the US dollar.

In recent weeks, the domestic currency has largely been around 277-279 against the dollar.

Globally, the yen rose to its strongest level against the US dollar in 2-1/2 months on Thursday and scaled multi-month highs against other currencies ahead of next week’s Bank of Japan (BOJ) meeting.

Against the dollar, the yen surged more than 1% to peak at 152.23, a level not seen since early May.

US business activity climbed to a 27-month high in July, but firms appeared to have some difficulty sustaining higher prices for their goods and services amid resistance from consumers.

Traders also have their eye on second-quarter U.S. growth figures later on Thursday, though the outcome is unlikely to significantly alter bets for Federal Reserve rate cuts this year, with a September move already fully priced in.

Against a basket of currencies, the dollar fell more than 0.1% to 104.21, though that was largely on the back of the yen’s sharp rise.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, eased on Thursday as concerns over weak demand in China, the world’s largest crude importer, and expectations of a nearing ceasefire deal in the Middle East overcame gains in the previous session after draws in U.S. inventories.

Brent crude futures for September fell 63 cents, or 0.8%, to $81.08 a barrel by 0355 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for September slid 63 cents, or 0.8%, to $76.96 per barrel.

This is an intra-day update

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

