WASHINGTON: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed confidence Wednesday in efforts to secure the release of hostages seized by Hamas, in a speech to US lawmakers attended by Noa Argamani, who was held by the Hamas.

“I’m confident that these efforts can succeed, some of them are taking place right now,” Netanyahu said. “I want to thank President (Joe) Biden for his tireless efforts on behalf of the hostages.”