Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee remained largely unchanged against the US dollar during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

At 10:30am, the currency was hovering at 278.42, a loss of Re0.01 against the greenback.

On Tuesday, the currency had settled at 278.41 against the US dollar.

After much delay, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has issued the advance calendar of Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meetings for the period between July and December 2024.

As per the SBPs calendar, the first MPC meeting will be held on July 29 (Monday).

Globally, commodity currencies touched multi-week lows on Wednesday tracking weakness in Chinese demand, while the yen has surged as short-sellers bail out ahead of a central bank meeting.

Purchasing managers’ index figures will be particularly watched in Europe later in the session to see whether they support bets on two European rate cuts by the end of January.

Markets price a 44% chance of a 10 basis point rate hike in Japan next week and speculators, having also been rumbled by a few rounds of suspected currency intervention from Japan, are closing what had been profitable “carry trades” funded in yen.

Dollar/yen fell nearly 1% to 155.55 overnight and traded nearby at 155.78 early in the Asia session.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rebounded on Wednesday, snapping three straight sessions of decline, as falling U.S. crude inventories and growing supply risks from wildfires in Canada boosted prices.

Brent crude futures for September rose 37 cents, or 0.5%, to $81.38 a barrel by 0343 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for September increased 38 cents, or 0.5%, to $77.34 per barrel.

WTI had lost 7% over the previous three sessions, while Brent shed nearly 5%.

This is an intra-day update