Intra-day update: rupee falls marginally against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 278-279 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 23 Jul, 2024 10:42am

The Pakistani rupee registered a marginal decline against the US dollar, depreciating 0.02% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

At 10:30am, the currency was hovering at 278.35, a loss of Re0.05 against the greenback.

On Monday, the currency had settled at 278.30 against the US dollar.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has not yet included Pakistan on the agenda of its executive board meetings scheduled till July 31.

According to the Fund’s website, the IMF issued the schedule of the executive board meeting set to be held on July 24, 26, 29 and 31, but to take Pakistan’s 37-month Extended Fund Facility Arrangement (EFF) of about $7 billion on the agenda is not included.

The Pakistani authorities and the IMF team reached a staff-level agreement on the EFF on July 12.

Globally, the US dollar was little changed as it awaited fresh impetus.

Against the yen, the dollar edged 0.14% lower to 156.79. The dollar index was flat at 104.29.

The market reaction to US President Joe Biden’s decision to bow out of the election race over the weekend was muted, though there was some unwinding of the so-called Trump trade, which has seen the dollar and US Treasury yields ease a touch, while bitcoin’s rally hit a pause.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, steadied on Tuesday after falling for the past two sessions, as investors remained cautious amid expectations of plentiful supplies and weak demand, while brushing off the US presidential campaign upheaval.

Brent crude futures for September rose 2 cents to $82.42 a barrel by 0320 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude for September dipped 2 cents to $78.38 per barrel.

This is an intra-day update

