Azm-e-Istehkam: serious issues being politicised, DG ISPR says

Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif said “serious issues are being politicised” in the country as he addressed queries related to the Operation Azm-e-Istehkam during an important press conference on Monday.

The development comes as Pakistan faces increased terrorist attacks across the country.

Last week, five civilians and two soldiers were martyred in a terrorist attack on a health centre in Dera Ismail Khan District.

“The purpose of this press conference is to clarify the army’s stance on some important topics,” DG ISPR said as he started the presser.

“An increase has been witnessed in propaganda and fake news against Pak Army,” he said, adding that it became important to address these issues.

In 2024 so far, a total of 22,409 intelligence-based operations have been conducted against terrorists and their facilitators, he said.

During the operations, out of the total 398 terrorists eliminated 31 were high-value targets, DG ISPR informed. “A total of 137 security forces personnel embraced martyrdom during these operations.”

“It is quite unfortunate that serious issues are being politicised in the country,” DG ISPR said as he was asked a question related to the Operation Azm-e-Istehkam.

“Azm-e-Istehkam is a comprehensive counter-terrorism campaign, not a military operation as it is being portrayed.

“Azm-e-Istehkam is being wrongly compared with the previous large-scale military operations that were conducted against terrorists inside no-go areas.

“There are no such no-go areas in the country now,” he said. “Therefore, no large-scale military operation is being contemplated in which displacement will be required.”

“Azm-e-Istehkam is aimed at energising already in place intelligent-based operations and to root out violent reinvigorate in the country,” DG ISPR said, adding that secure environment is also necessary for the economic development.

“There is a very strong lobby that is working against Azm-e-Istehkam and the revised National Action Plan.”

Regarding the points mentioned in the National Action Plan, the DG ISPR said more than 32,000 madaris are there in the country and only around 16,000 have been registered so far. “More than 50,000 madaris are still unregistered,” he said.

“Will the Army do this? he asked. “These agreements were made in 2014 with a consensus with all the political parties.”

Bannu incident

The DG ISPR said eight military personnel were martyred in the terrorist attack on Bannu Cantonment.

Bannu Cantt attack undertaken by Hafiz Gul Bahadur group, which operates from Afghanistan: ISPR

He added that the locals had asked for carrying out a peace march after the attack and it was agreed that no anti-state slogans would be chanted there.

“[However,] some specific negative elements joined the peace march,” the DG ISPR said.

He further said slogans against the army and state could be heard in the rally as it marched throughout the point of the terrorist attack. A temporary wall erected was also torn down and the supply depot was looted, Sharif added.

“When the rally passed through the area where the incident occurred, some armed men from the rally opened fire. Moreover, firing was also witnessed even at the other point of the rally, which was 1km meter away.

“This is how it happened. The response from the security forces was as per the SOP.”

