KSE-100 loses over 1,000 points as selling pressure persists

Selling pressure persisted at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as the benchmark KSE-100 lost over 1,000 points during trading on Monday.

At 12:10pm, the benchmark KSE-100 Index was hovering at 79,089.26, a decrease of 1,028.63 points or 1.28%.

Across-the-board selling was witnessed in key sectors including automobile assemblers, cement, chemical, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies and OMCs traded in red.

Index-heavy stocks including OGDC, PPL, PSO, SHEL, SSGC, HBL, MCB and NBP traded in the negative.

Experts said the negativity comes amid rising political tensions, as government mulls banning the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

During the previous week, PSX witnessed a mixed trend as the market started the week on a bullish note and hit new levels but failed to continue the momentum due to heavy selling on the last trading session that eroded most of its gains.

The benchmark KSE-100 index gained 173.79 points on a week-on-week basis and closed at 80,117.89 last week.

Globally, Asian shares tread cautiously on Monday ahead of a packed week of corporate earnings that should test the sky-high valuations of tech stocks, while investors hope a key reading in US inflation will narrow the odds on a September rate cut.

Investors seemed well-prepared for news US President Joe Biden had dropped out of the election race and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for the Democratic ticket.

Markets took the news in their stride, with S&P 500 stock futures edging up 0.3%, while Nasdaq futures added 0.5%. Futures for 10-year Treasuries rose 3 ticks, while 10-year bond yields dipped 2 basis points to 4.22%.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.2%, having shed 3% last week amid a general risk-off mood. Japan’s Nikkei lost 0.6%, and South Korea’s benchmark index was down 0.4%.

This is an intra-day update