AGL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-7.4%)
AIRLINK 103.99 Decreased By ▼ -7.11 (-6.4%)
BOP 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.25%)
CNERGY 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
DCL 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.09%)
DFML 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-7.46%)
DGKC 86.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.96%)
FCCL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
FFBL 40.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.31%)
FFL 8.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.66%)
HUBC 153.50 Decreased By ▼ -8.70 (-5.36%)
HUMNL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-6.17%)
KEL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.81%)
KOSM 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.94%)
MLCF 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-3.72%)
NBP 49.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-3.16%)
OGDC 134.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-2.16%)
PAEL 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-8.41%)
PIBTL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.88%)
PPL 116.79 Decreased By ▼ -6.01 (-4.89%)
PRL 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.09%)
PTC 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-6.11%)
SEARL 57.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-4.66%)
TELE 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.99%)
TOMCL 35.74 Decreased By ▼ -3.66 (-9.29%)
TPLP 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.97%)
TREET 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.21%)
TRG 56.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.60 (-6%)
UNITY 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.91%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.28%)
BR100 8,433 Decreased By -274.3 (-3.15%)
BR30 26,639 Decreased By -1159 (-4.17%)
KSE100 80,118 Decreased By -1722 (-2.1%)
KSE30 25,681 Decreased By -584.1 (-2.22%)
Jul 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Duckett and Pope turn tide for England against West Indies

AFP Published July 20, 2024 Updated July 20, 2024 09:21pm

NOTTINGHAM: Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope proved a thorn in the side of the West Indies again as England started to regain the initiative in the second Test on Saturday.

England were 116-1 in their second innings at tea on the third day at Trent Bridge, a lead of 75 runs.

Duckett was 61 not out – his second fifty of the match on his Nottinghamshire home ground – with Pope, whose 121 was the cornerstone of England’s first-innings 416, unbeaten on 48.

The pair had so far shared an undefeated stand of 108 in 20 overs after Zak Crawley, out for a duck in the first innings, was unluckily run out for three when Jayden Seales deflected a Duckett drive onto the bowler’s end stumps.

Dynamic Duckett gets England off to fast start against West Indies

England opened their second innings 41 runs behind after being frustrated by a rapid last-wicket stand of 71 between Joshua Da Silva (82 not out) and Shamar Joseph (33) that took the West Indies to 457.

It was the first time the West Indies had made 450 in a Test innings for nearly a decade.

But Pope underlined England’s determination to wrestle back the momentum with three fours off successive Seales deliveries.

Left-hander Duckett was also in fine touch, lashing Seales through the covers and sweeping off-spinner Kevin Sinclair for three fours in a row on his way to a 55-ball 50.

Even so, the West Indies’ performance was all the more creditable given they had been dismissed for just 121 and 136 during an innings and 114-run defeat by England at Lord’s.

That left them 1-0 down in this three-match series.

Da Silva rampage

West Indies resumed on 351-5, 65 runs behind, after Kavem Hodge (120) and Alick Athanaze (82) shared a stand of 175 that revived them from 84-3.

England, in their first home Test since 2012 without retired duo James Anderson or Stuart Broad – who between them took 1,308 wickets at this level – struggled on a hot day on Friday.

But an overcast Saturday morning promised to aid England’s pacemen, armed with the new ball, as Jason Holder (23 not out) and Da Silva (32 not out) looked to narrow the deficit.

Holder was out for 27, caught behind off Woakes, before the Warwickshire paceman dismissed Alzarri Joseph and Seales with successive deliveries before Shamar Joseph survived the hat-trick.

Da Silva completed an 87-ball 50 in spectacular style when he launched express fast bowler Mark Wood high over extra-cover for six.

And the wicketkeeper then took West Indies past 400 with another impressive six, an extravagant uppercut off Wood.

Runs came at both ends, Shamar Joseph pulling Gus Atkinson – fresh from 12 wickets on debut at Lord’s – for six to level the scores.

Two balls later Atkinson again dropped short as Shamar Joseph hoisted him for another six that knocked tiles off the roof of the Larwood and Voce Tavern.

England captain Ben Stokes turned to Joe Root to break the stand but Da Silva clubbed the part-time spinner for three fours and a six off successive deliveries.

Wood eventually ended the run spree when Shamar Joseph chipped him to mid-on.

That left the Durham quick, who repeatedly topped speeds of 97 mph (156 kmh) with a modest return of 1-71 in 20 overs of toil, with Woakes, marking his 50th Test by taking 4-84 in 28 overs.

ENGLAND VS WEST INDIES TEST Joshua Da Silva

Comments

200 characters

Duckett and Pope turn tide for England against West Indies

Bangladesh soldiers out in force as PM Hasina cancels foreign trip

Softer inflation in July to trigger 150bps policy rate cut in upcoming MPC: JS Global

US lawmaker Sheila Jackson Lee, founder of Pakistan Caucus, passes away at 74

PM directs for early completion of Islamabad Technology Park

CJP Isa calls for early scheduling of review petition on reserved seats

Parts of Karachi receive light to moderate rain

Health ministry in Gaza says death toll at 38,919

Gold price per tola decreases Rs1,000 in Pakistan

Babar, Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi denied permission to play in Canada T20 league

Nadal makes first final in two years at Bastad

Read more stories