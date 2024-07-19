AGL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.36%)
AIRLINK 111.26 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.14%)
BOP 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.99%)
CNERGY 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
DCL 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.13%)
DFML 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.01%)
DGKC 90.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.45%)
FCCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
FFBL 40.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-2.93%)
FFL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.55%)
HUBC 157.75 Decreased By ▼ -4.45 (-2.74%)
HUMNL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.64%)
KEL 4.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.97%)
KOSM 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
MLCF 38.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.41%)
NBP 48.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-3.2%)
OGDC 135.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-1.36%)
PAEL 27.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-4.8%)
PIBTL 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.92%)
PPL 118.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.30 (-3.5%)
PRL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.65%)
PTC 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-4.29%)
SEARL 59.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.3%)
TELE 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.42%)
TOMCL 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.28%)
TPLP 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.57%)
TREET 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.36%)
TRG 58.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-3.17%)
UNITY 33.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.76%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.46%)
BR100 8,559 Decreased By -148.2 (-1.7%)
BR30 27,152 Decreased By -646.6 (-2.33%)
KSE100 80,691 Decreased By -1149.4 (-1.4%)
KSE30 25,839 Decreased By -426 (-1.62%)
Jul 19, 2024
Markets

Selling pressure at PSX, KSE-100 down over 1,200 points

BR Web Desk Published July 19, 2024 Updated July 19, 2024 01:30pm

After days of positive momentum, selling pressure returned to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as the benchmark KSE-100 lost over 1,200 points during the trading session on Friday.

At the mid-session break, the benchmark index settled at 80,633.76, a decrease of 1,206.10 points or 1.47%.

Selling pressure was witnessed in key sectors including automobile assemblers, commercial banks, cement, fertiliser, oil and gas exploration companies and OMCs.

Index-heavy stocks including OGDC, PPL, HBL, NBP and MCB traded in the red.

In a key development, BMI, a Fitch Solutions company, had forecasted that Pakistan is “highly likely” to witness a change of government before the next parliamentary election scheduled for 2029.

“Pakistan’s next parliamentary election is scheduled for 2029. However, it is highly likely that the country will see a change of government before this date,” stated BMI in its Pakistan Country Risk Report for the fourth quarter of calendar year 2024.

“No Pakistani prime minister has ever completed a full five-year term in office,” it noted.

The report said political risk in Pakistan will remain highly elevated in 2024 and 2025.

On Thursday, positive momentum persisted at the PSX as the benchmark KSE-100 gained 684 points to close at a fresh record high at 81,839.86.

Globally, Asian shares are set to end the week on a sour note, as uncertainty across major economies added to headwinds for investors even as the global rate easing cycle gets under way.

It has been a turbulent week in markets, with a tech sell-off sparked by deepening Sino-US trade tensions, uncertainty over US President Joe Biden’s fate in the presidential race, disappointing Chinese economic data and a lacklustre third plenum outcome casting a shadow over the global mood.

In the foreign exchange market, Tokyo’s recent bouts of intervention also kept traders on edge.

This is an intra-day update

PSX KSE100 index psx companies KSE-100 index kse-100 KSE 100 companies PSX notice Pakistan Stock Market

Taimur Sargodhian Jul 19, 2024 01:55pm
Off course , the artificial bubble has to burst :(
