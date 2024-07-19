AGL 23.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.07%)
AIRLINK 111.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.18%)
BOP 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.81%)
CNERGY 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
DCL 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.13%)
DFML 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.3%)
DGKC 90.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.45%)
FCCL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.66%)
FFBL 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-2.57%)
FFL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.55%)
HUBC 157.70 Decreased By ▼ -4.50 (-2.77%)
HUMNL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.64%)
KEL 4.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.97%)
KOSM 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.48%)
MLCF 38.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.18%)
NBP 49.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-3.06%)
OGDC 135.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.17%)
PAEL 27.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-4.59%)
PIBTL 6.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
PPL 118.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.30 (-3.5%)
PRL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.65%)
PTC 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-4.66%)
SEARL 59.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.75%)
TELE 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.42%)
TOMCL 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.28%)
TPLP 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.57%)
TREET 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.36%)
TRG 58.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-3.17%)
UNITY 33.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.76%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 8,556 Decreased By -150.6 (-1.73%)
BR30 27,128 Decreased By -670.6 (-2.41%)
KSE100 80,742 Decreased By -1097.7 (-1.34%)
KSE30 25,853 Decreased By -412 (-1.57%)
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens marginally against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 277-278 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 19 Jul, 2024 10:48am

The Pakistani rupee registered marginal improvement against the US dollar, appreciating 0.07% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Friday.

At 10am, the currency was hovering at 277.97, a gain of Re0.20 against the greenback.

On Thursday, the currency had settled at 278.17 against the greenback.

In a key development, BMI, a Fitch Solutions company, in its report expected that the Pakistani rupee will remain pretty stable over the remainder of the year, which will open up more space for interest rate cuts.

“For the past six months, the Pakistani rupee hovered around PKR 278/USD, and we expect that the rupee will only weaken slightly over the remainder of 2024, slipping to PKR 290/USD.

“Policymakers’ success in cracking down on the parallel market has allowed the currency to be adjusted to a more defensible rate and it would take a substantial shock to disrupt the rupee.”

Globally, the US dollar was steady and poised to snap a two-week losing run on Friday as US labour and manufacturing data kept traders pondering on when and by how much the Federal Reserve would cut rates this year.

The number of Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits rose more than expected last week, though there was no material shift in the labour market.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six rivals, was at 104.21, up from a four-month low of 103.64 it touched on Wednesday.

The index is set for a 0.16% gain for the week after two weeks of losses.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, fell on Friday, putting them on track for a second weekly decline, as a strong dollar and mixed economic signals weighed on investor sentiment.

Brent crude prices fell by 38 cents, or 0.5%, to $84.73 a barrel by 0035 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 50 cents, or 0.6%, to $82.32 a barrel.

On a weekly basis, Brent crude was down 0.3% while WTI was trading marginally higher after slipping as much as 0.2% on Friday.

This is an intra-day update

