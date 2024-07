LONDON: Europe’s main stock markets advanced at the start of trading Thursday as investors shrugged off losses in Asia and on Wall Street.

European autos, clean energy feel the pinch of Trump 2.0 bets

London’s FTSE 100 index rose 0.8 percent to 8,250.13 points compared with the closing level on Wednesday.

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 index gained 0.4 percent to 7,600.93 points and Frankfurt’s DAX added 0.1 percent to 18,454.11.