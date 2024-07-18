Jul 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Stock market maintains upward trajectory, KSE-100 up over 650 points

BR Web Desk Published July 18, 2024 Updated July 18, 2024 03:09pm

Positive momentum persisted at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as the benchmark KSE-100 index gained over 650 points during the trading session on Thursday.

At 3:05pm, the benchmark index was hovering at 81,808.87, an increase of 653.27 points or 0.80%. During the day, the index hit an intra-day high of 81,909.94.

Buying was witnessed in key sectors including automobile assemblers, cement, chemical, oil and gas exploration companies and OMCs.

Index-heavy stocks including OGDC, PPL, PSO, SHEL, SNGPL and HBL traded in the green.

In a key development, Moody’s Ratings said on Tuesday that the new International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme will improve Pakistan’s (Caa3 stable) funding prospects, but warned Islamabad’s ability to sustain reform implementation will be key to unlock financing over the three-year duration.

On Monday, the PSX’s benchmark KSE-100 Index gained over 1,200 points to close above 81,000 as investors cheered the staff-level agreement between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

It is pertinent to mention that the stock market was closed on Tuesday and Wednesday on account of Muharram holidays.

Globally, Asian equities fell on Thursday, led by chip stocks as investors fret over the prospect of escalating trade tensions between the US and China, while the yen surged to a six-week high in the wake of suspected interventions by Tokyo last week.

The US dollar loitered near its weakest in four months against a basket of currencies as comments from Federal Reserve officials bolstered the case for a cut in September, keeping gold prices near record highs.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.57%, with tech heavy South Korean shares down nearly 1%.

China stocks also slipped as investors awaited policy news from a key leadership gathering in Beijing. The Shanghai Composite index was down 0.4% and blue-chip CSI300 index off 0.5%.

This is an intra-day update

