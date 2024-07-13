IMF push to tax Pakistan’s agri sector a move ‘in the right direction’, say experts

Economic experts have welcomed International Monetary Fund (IMF) push to increase the agriculture tax, after the authorities in Pakistan reached an agreement for a $7 billion 37-month Extended Fund Facility (EFF) with the Washington-based lender on Friday.

Similar to the previous programmes, Islamabad will now be required to tick a number of prerequisites to claim the sought funds, which includes the usual demands for fiscal consolidation, appropriate monetary policy, flexible exchange rate and reforms on the energy sector.

However, this time around a new condition joined the list capturing the attention, which was to bring the country’s agriculture sector properly into the taxation system.

The Fund in its statement stated that “all provinces are committed to fully harmonising their Agriculture Income Tax regimes through legislative changes with the federal personal and corporate income tax regimes and this will become effective from January 1, 2025”.

Tahir Abbas, Head of Eqiuities at Arif Habib Limited (AHL), termed the IMF demand a “step in the right direction.”

“This will broaden the country’s tax net and increase the number of filers, while also reducing tax evasion,” he told Business Recorder.

At present, the agriculture sector in Pakistan contributes 22% to the nation’s GDP and employees one third of its workforce.

However, despite the size of this sector, its contribution towards the national kitty is negligible.

“We collect only Rs3 billion from the entire agri sector in the country, as compared to Rs230-250 billion which the government collects from the salaried class,” Tahir said.

Citing a study conducted by the World Bank, Tahir said that if the potential of the agriculture sector is realized to the fullest, Pakistan can collect well over Rs1 trillion in additional tax revenue.

In Pakistan, agricultural sector is currently taxed, but at the provincial level, not the federal level.

As per reports, the IMF is reportedly recommending that Pakistan brings taxes on the agriculture sector in line with the tax structure for non-salaried individuals. If that is the case, “this new structure packs a punch, raising the highest effective tax rate from 15% to a whopping 45%,” Amreen Soorani, Head of Research at JS Global, wrote in a report on Saturday.

“On the fiscal front, the proposed reform has the potential to be a major game changer,” read the report, while also presenting a crucial opportunity to bolster Pakistan’s fiscal health, it said.

“Any increase in agricultural taxes levied by the provinces would directly translate to a healthier national surplus. Every Rs150 billion collected translates to a 12bps reduction in the fiscal deficit as % of GDP.

“This translates to a potentially significant improvement in the deficit target for FY25. With the new tax system in place for 2HFY25, the deficit target could potentially drop from 5.9% to 5.4% – a notable 9% improvement solely due to this measure,” it added.

The brokerage house also raised concerns that a tight timeframe given by the IMF, coupled with potential administrative hurdles, raises concerns about possible delays in implementation.

“Beyond the tight deadlines, imposing a blanket tax collection system on all agricultural producers raises concerns. Challenges and potential resistance from some segments of the agricultural sector could arise.

“This, in turn, could lead to an unintended consequence: the expansion of the undocumented economy. Addressing these potential issues will be crucial for ensuring the successful implementation of the new tax regime,” it added.