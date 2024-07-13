Iddat case: court reserves verdict on Imran, Bushra Bibi’s pleas against conviction

An Islamabad district and sessions court reserved on Saturday its verdict on appeals filed by former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi against their conviction in the Iddat case.

Additional district and sessions judge Afzal Majoka is expected to announce the judgment later today.

During the hearing on Friday, Zahid Asif Chaudhry, lawyer of Khawar Maneka, the complainant and former husband of Bushra Bibi while arguing before Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka, said that Maneka came to know about the matter after a citizen Muhammad Hanif filed a complaint against Imran and his wife.

Maneka wrote in his complaint that when he came to know that solemnising Nikkah during Iddat is a crime then he filed the complaint, he said.

On June 27, a district and sessions court rejected the couple’s petition seeking suspension of the sentence handed down to them.

In February, an Islamabad court sentenced the couple to seven years in jail and imposed Rs500,000 fine each.

It announced the verdict while hearing Bushra’s ex-husband Khawar Farid Maneka’s plea seeking legal action against Imran for marrying his wife Bushra allegedly without completion of the latter’s mandatory Iddat period.

Separately, the Islamabad High Court had ordered the sessions court to decide in 10 days on pleas by the PTI founder and his wife.