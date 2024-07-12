AGL 22.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-6.74%)
AIRLINK 99.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-3.11%)
BOP 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.93%)
CNERGY 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
DCL 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.94%)
DFML 41.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-4.51%)
DGKC 87.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.86%)
FCCL 22.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.41%)
FFBL 39.86 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (4.35%)
FFL 8.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.41%)
HUBC 161.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-1.15%)
HUMNL 11.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.73%)
KEL 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.82%)
KOSM 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.21%)
MLCF 38.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.7%)
NBP 51.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.16%)
OGDC 131.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.71%)
PAEL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.36%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.04%)
PPL 119.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.42%)
PRL 24.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.67%)
PTC 12.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.98%)
SEARL 59.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.92%)
TELE 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.2%)
TOMCL 35.31 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.46%)
TPLP 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
TREET 15.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.14%)
TRG 56.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.71%)
UNITY 34.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.69%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
BR100 8,481 Decreased By -62.9 (-0.74%)
BR30 27,144 Decreased By -247.7 (-0.9%)
KSE100 79,588 Decreased By -404.6 (-0.51%)
KSE30 25,406 Decreased By -138.4 (-0.54%)
Jul 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 278-279 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 12 Jul, 2024 10:59am

The Pakistani rupee saw a notable improvement, appreciating 0.09% against the US dollar during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Friday.

At 10:40am, the currency was hovering at 278.35, a gain of Re0.26 against the greenback.

On Thursday, the local unit had settled at 278.61 against the US dollar.

In recent weeks, the domestic currency has largely been around 277-279 against the dollar as Pakistan moves forward with its plan to win a longer and larger International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout programme.

In a key development, the IMF said that it will continue to discuss policy goals and actions that could form the basis of a medium-term home-grown reform programme for Pakistan that could be supported under Extended Fund Facility (EFF) arrangement with the Washington-based lender.

Meanwhile, the foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased by $16 million on a weekly basis, clocking in at $9.4 billion as of July 5, data released on Thursday showed.

Globally, the US dollar was on the defensive, with the dollar index, which measures the US currency against six rivals, at 104.47, not far from the one-month low of 104.07 it touched on Thursday.

The US dollar slumped after data showed US consumer prices fell for the first time in four years in June, firmly putting disinflation back on track and drawing the Federal Reserve another step closer to cutting interest rates in September.

The US consumer price index (CPI) dipped 0.1% last month against expectations that it would rise 0.1%.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, inched up on Friday amid signs of easing inflationary pressures in the world’s biggest oil consumer, the United States, though the contracts were headed for a weekly decline.

Brent crude futures rose 33 cents, or 0.4%, to $85.73 a barrel by 0300 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures climbed 46 cents, or 0.6%, to $83.08 a barrel.

Both contracts gained in the prior two sessions but were still poised for weekly declines.

Brent futures were set to fall about 1% week-on-week following four weeks of gains. WTI futures were broadly stable on a weekly basis, set for a 0.1% dip.

This is an intra-day update

interbank market interbank rates Interbank Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling buying and selling currency exchange rates interbank rate today Dollar buying and selling rate buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate buying and selling for currency notes Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank dollar interbank Interbank rate Dollar buying and selling interbank rupee rate interbank market rate interbank rupee rates

Comments

200 characters

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Flour mills go on countrywide strike

Discos, KE’s base tariff raise bid: Nepra puts its stamp on govt’s proposed uniform SoTs

Traders, shopkeepers and retailers: FBR drafts ‘simple’ tax payment system

IMF will continue to discuss policy goals and actions

Taxing agriculture income: Understanding with provinces reached, claims Aurangzeb

CPPs more efficient than IPPs, KE: Jam

Excessive valuation of immovable properties: FTO’s directive to FBR

Power bills: FBR to explain the reasons behind ‘two further taxes’ today

Economy on the right track: Group CEO Standard Chartered

Read more stories