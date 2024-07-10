Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee remained largely stable, depreciating 0.01% against the US dollar during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

At 10:50am, the currency was hovering at 278.43, a loss of Re0.03 against the greenback.

On Tuesday, the local unit had settled at 278.40 against the US dollar.

In recent weeks, the domestic currency has largely been around 277-279 against the dollar as Pakistan moves forward with its plan to win a longer and larger International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout programme.

Internationally, the US dollar was on the front foot on Wednesday having rebounded from a three-week low after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell struck a cautious tone on how soon interest rate cuts would come.

In the first day of his testimony to Congress overnight, Powell said a rate cut is not appropriate until the Fed gains “greater confidence” inflation is headed toward the 2% inflation target. However, he noted the cooling job market, saying “we now face two-sided risks” and can no longer focus solely on inflation.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six major peers including the euro and yen, was flat at 105.11 early in the Asian day, after rising about 0.1% on Tuesday.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rebounded on Wednesday following three days of declines after an industry report showed US crude and fuel stockpiles fell last week, indicating steady demand, and the outlook for interest rate cuts improved.

Brent futures rose 21 cents to $84.87 a barrel by 0055 GMT, after falling 1.3% in the previous session.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 26 cents to $81.67 a barrel, after falling 1.1% in the previous session.

This is an intra-day update