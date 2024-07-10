AGL 24.21 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.98%)
AIRLINK 94.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.35%)
BOP 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.19%)
CNERGY 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.48%)
DCL 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
DFML 42.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.3%)
DGKC 90.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.19%)
FCCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.56%)
FFBL 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.68%)
FFL 9.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 161.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 12.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.49%)
KEL 4.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
KOSM 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
MLCF 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.51%)
NBP 51.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.77%)
OGDC 133.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-0.84%)
PAEL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.1%)
PIBTL 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.09%)
PPL 121.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.19%)
PRL 24.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.07%)
PTC 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.68%)
SEARL 60.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-1.87%)
TELE 7.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 35.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.76%)
TPLP 9.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.95%)
TRG 58.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.29%)
UNITY 32.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.05%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
BR100 8,532 Decreased By -66.8 (-0.78%)
BR30 27,290 Decreased By -321.8 (-1.17%)
KSE100 80,155 Decreased By -517.2 (-0.64%)
KSE30 25,569 Decreased By -184.9 (-0.72%)
Jul 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 278-279 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published July 10, 2024 Updated July 10, 2024 11:19am

The Pakistani rupee remained largely stable, depreciating 0.01% against the US dollar during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

At 10:50am, the currency was hovering at 278.43, a loss of Re0.03 against the greenback.

On Tuesday, the local unit had settled at 278.40 against the US dollar.

In recent weeks, the domestic currency has largely been around 277-279 against the dollar as Pakistan moves forward with its plan to win a longer and larger International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout programme.

Internationally, the US dollar was on the front foot on Wednesday having rebounded from a three-week low after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell struck a cautious tone on how soon interest rate cuts would come.

In the first day of his testimony to Congress overnight, Powell said a rate cut is not appropriate until the Fed gains “greater confidence” inflation is headed toward the 2% inflation target. However, he noted the cooling job market, saying “we now face two-sided risks” and can no longer focus solely on inflation.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six major peers including the euro and yen, was flat at 105.11 early in the Asian day, after rising about 0.1% on Tuesday.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rebounded on Wednesday following three days of declines after an industry report showed US crude and fuel stockpiles fell last week, indicating steady demand, and the outlook for interest rate cuts improved.

Brent futures rose 21 cents to $84.87 a barrel by 0055 GMT, after falling 1.3% in the previous session.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 26 cents to $81.67 a barrel, after falling 1.1% in the previous session.

This is an intra-day update

interbank rates Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate Interbank US interest rates buying and selling currency exchange rates Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank dollar interbank Weekly Interbank market rates for dollar interbank market rate

Comments

200 characters

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

Relief announced for protected power consumers: Country has navigated hard times, says PM

Tajir Dost Scheme: Registration process to begin in 42 cities: FBR

ECNEC approves ML-1 Phase I

PPP and SIC force govt to defer SOEs bill

Suki Kinari project will commence generation from Nov

Wahab Riaz, Abdul Razzaq sacked from selection committee after T20 World Cup debacle

Oil rebounds as US stockpiles drop, interest rate cut outlook brightens

Hydropower project: Riali-II to be processed on ‘must run & take-and-pay’ basis

PAAPAM demands RD on all old, used vehicles

Read more stories