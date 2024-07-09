Intra-day update: rupee records marginal increase against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee registered marginal improvement, appreciating 0.06% against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

At 12:20pm, the currency was hovering at 278.32, a gain of Re0.18 against the greenback.

On Monday, the local unit had settled at 278.50 against the US dollar.

In recent weeks, the domestic currency has largely been around 277-279 against the dollar as Pakistan moves forward with its plan to win a longer and larger International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout programme.

Internationally, the US dollar hung near a multi-week low versus major peers on Tuesday, still smarting from Friday’s unexpectedly soft jobs report as traders awaited testimony from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for clues on the path of interest rates.

The euro held its ground after Monday’s sharp swings as investors come to terms with a hung parliament in France, which points to potential political gridlock but removes many fiscal concerns stemming from far-right or leftist victories.

The US dollar index, which measures the currency against the euro, sterling, yen and three other major peers, was flat at 104.99 in early Asian hours, sticking close to the overnight low of 104.80, a 3 1/2-week trough.

The index slumped 0.9% last week, exacerbated by Friday’s monthly payrolls report, which boosted bets for the Fed to soon start cutting rates.

Traders currently set about 76% odds for a rate cut at the September meeting, up from 66% a week ago, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool. Another cut is expected by December.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, slipped on Tuesday, extending losses from the previous session, after a hurricane that hit a key U.S. oil-producing hub in Texas caused less damage than markets had expected, easing supply concerns.

Brent futures fell 22 cents to $85.53 a barrel by 0321 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 24 cents to $82.09.

This is an intra-day update