AGL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-3.61%)
AIRLINK 95.89 Increased By ▲ 5.19 (5.72%)
BOP 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.59%)
CNERGY 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.22%)
DCL 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.03%)
DFML 42.93 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.7%)
DGKC 91.50 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.66%)
FCCL 23.08 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.57%)
FFBL 38.06 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (5.2%)
FFL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
HUBC 162.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.27%)
HUMNL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (6.86%)
KEL 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4%)
KOSM 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.66%)
MLCF 39.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.58%)
NBP 52.15 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.96%)
OGDC 134.23 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.47%)
PAEL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.16%)
PIBTL 6.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.26%)
PPL 123.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.68%)
PRL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.14%)
PTC 13.19 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.86%)
SEARL 61.90 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (4.92%)
TELE 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
TOMCL 35.67 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.45%)
TPLP 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.01%)
TREET 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
TRG 58.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
UNITY 33.20 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (6.79%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.59%)
BR100 8,606 Increased By 30.9 (0.36%)
BR30 27,662 Increased By 200.2 (0.73%)
KSE100 80,672 Increased By 105.9 (0.13%)
KSE30 25,754 Decreased By -36.1 (-0.14%)
Jul 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices slip as concerns over hurricane damage ease

Reuters Published July 9, 2024 Updated July 9, 2024 03:02pm

Oil prices slipped on Tuesday after a hurricane that hit a key US oil-producing hub in Texas caused less damage than markets had expected, easing concerns over supply disruption.

Brent futures fell 49 cents or 0.6% to $85.26 a barrel by 0852 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude slipped 54 cents or 0.7% to $81.79.

Although oil refining activity slowed and some production sites were evacuated, major refineries along the US Gulf Coast appeared to see minimal impact from Hurricane Beryl, which weakened into a tropical storm after hitting the Texas coast.

“Early indications suggest that most energy infrastructure has come through unscathed,” ING analysts Warren Patterson and Ewa Manthey wrote in a client note, adding that price action in crude oil and refined fuel markets reflect little concern on supply disruption from the hurricane.

That eased market worries about the risk of supply disruption in Texas, where 40% of US crude oil is produced.

Major oil-shipping ports around Corpus Christi, Galveston and Houston had been shut ahead of the storm.

Oil prices fall on worries

The Corpus Christi Ship Channel reopened on Monday and the Port of Houston was projected to resume operations on Tuesday afternoon.

Several key refiners such as Marathon Petroleum were also preparing to restart their refining units.

Market participants are also keeping an eye on the situation in the Middle East for more trading cues. Oil prices settled down 1% on Monday amid hopes a possible ceasefire deal in Gaza could reduce worries about global crude supply disruption.

Senior US officials were in Egypt for talks on Monday, but gaps remained between the two sides, the White House said, and Hamas said a new Israeli push into Gaza threatened the potential agreement.

“Crude futures were inching lower early Tuesday after a second consecutive session of losses suggested an overdue pullback from (a) nine-week high,” said Vandana Hari, founder of oil market analysis provider Vanda Insights.

Markets were also waiting for the release of key US inflation data, with Federal Reserve Chair Powell set to appear before Congress on Tuesday and Wednesday, as investors wagered a slew of soft labour market data has greatly increased the chance of an interest rate cut in September to about 80%.

Oil prices

Comments

200 characters

Oil prices slip as concerns over hurricane damage ease

Pakistan’s remittance inflow at $30.3bn in FY24, up 10.7%

In interest of ‘national security’, govt authorises ISI to trace, intercept calls and messages

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal increase against US dollar

May 9 riots: we oppose vandalism, arson, US State Dept says

KSE-100 crosses 81,000 as buying shows no signs of slowing

India’s Modi on visit to Moscow appreciates ‘dear friend’ Putin

Bid to raise subsidy for protected power users: Further cut in FY25 PSDP likely

Govt embarks on the path of rightsizing itself

Aviation panel told: PIACL sell-off process almost over

Read more stories