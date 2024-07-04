AIRLINK 91.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.94%)
BOP 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.4%)
CNERGY 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
DFML 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.55%)
DGKC 90.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.44%)
FCCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.65%)
FFBL 36.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-3.21%)
FFL 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.61%)
GGL 9.94 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.47%)
HASCOL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (9.18%)
HBL 132.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.19%)
HUBC 165.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-1.37%)
HUMNL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.74%)
KEL 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
KOSM 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
MLCF 37.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.81%)
OGDC 135.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-1.16%)
PAEL 26.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.05%)
PIBTL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.81%)
PPL 123.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-1.11%)
PRL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.96%)
PTC 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.81%)
SEARL 59.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
SNGP 69.11 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.47%)
SSGC 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.8%)
TELE 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.02%)
TRG 61.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.31%)
UNITY 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.47%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,499 Decreased By -2.4 (-0.03%)
BR30 27,256 Decreased By -164.5 (-0.6%)
KSE100 80,283 Increased By 49.1 (0.06%)
KSE30 25,792 Decreased By -7.6 (-0.03%)
Jul 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European shares advance on rate optimism; UK elections in focus

Reuters Published 04 Jul, 2024 02:37pm

European shares rose on Thursday amid optimism around US interest rate cuts following soft economic data, while London markets gained as voting began in the UK with opinion polls predicting a historic win for the Labour party.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.4% by 0816 GMT, led by a 1.3% rise in the automobiles and parts sub-index.

The sub-index was powered by German automotive supplier Continental, whose shares jumped 10.1% to a three-week high, with a trader pointing to pre-close comments on auto unit.

The UK’s FTSE 100 advanced 0.7%, with markets waiting to see how large a majority the Labour Party might win.

“The UK outcome, widely expected to be a Labour victory, won’t have much impact unless there’s a big upset or surprising outcome, as markets have likely already discounted this,” said Bas van Geffen, senior macro strategist at Rabobank.

French stocks advanced for a second day with a 0.6% rise amid intensified efforts by opponents of France’s National Rally (RN) to prevent the far-right party from gaining power.

Weak US data boosted sentiment on rate cuts as first-time applications for US unemployment benefits increased last week, indicating a cooling labour market.

European shares rise as Fed rate cut bets firm

German industrial orders fell unexpectedly in May, declining by 1.6% on the previous month on a seasonally and calendar adjusted basis.

Among individual movers, UK’s Smith & Nephew rose 6.3% after activist investor Cevian Capital disclosed a 5% stake in the medical equipment maker.

Redcare Pharmacy surged 10.4% after the German pharmaceutical retailer posted a 33% jump in second-quarter preliminary sales.

On the flip side, Roche dropped 2.2% after it announced plans to halt a trial for its experimental lung cancer drug due to lackluster results.

France’s Pluxee fell as much as 10% after the voucher and benefits company reported weaker-than-expected third-quarter sales in Europe on Wednesday.

Sweden’s Ericsson slipped 0.9% after the telecoms equipment maker recorded another impairment charge of 11.4 billion Swedish crowns ($1.09 billion) in the second quarter of 2024.

Meanwhile, comments by European Central Bank officials Philip Lane, Elizabeth McCaul and Piero Cipollone will be on investors’ radar later in the day for more clues on the central bank’s future path of interest rates.

Trading volumes are expected to be low on account of a public holiday in the United States.

European shares

Comments

200 characters

European shares advance on rate optimism; UK elections in focus

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

FTSE Russell downgrades Pakistan to frontier market from secondary emerging status

Britons start voting in election expected to propel Labour to power

Bank of Punjab to open offices in Bahrain, UAE

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,000 in Pakistan

Oil prices slip from multi-month highs on demand concerns

IMF lauds economic decisions, efforts to hike gas prices

PIACL sell-off: Govt to decide shares percentage after bids

Export growth: MoC angry with MoF for ignoring its budget proposals

Amendment to SOEs law approved

Read more stories