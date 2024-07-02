AIRLINK 87.74 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.22%)
BOP 5.01 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.51%)
CNERGY 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.13%)
DFML 40.95 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.04%)
DGKC 90.30 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.59%)
FCCL 22.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 36.75 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.6%)
FFL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.89%)
GGL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
HASCOL 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
HBL 126.30 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.08%)
HUBC 164.50 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.46%)
HUMNL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.88%)
KEL 4.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.7%)
MLCF 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.53%)
OGDC 136.42 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.49%)
PAEL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.92%)
PIBTL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.99%)
PPL 124.00 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.56%)
PRL 23.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.39%)
PTC 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.87%)
SEARL 59.20 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.89%)
SNGP 65.50 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.9%)
SSGC 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
TELE 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.94%)
TPLP 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
TRG 62.31 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.91%)
UNITY 31.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.6%)
BR100 8,399 Increased By 71.3 (0.86%)
BR30 26,963 Increased By 257.7 (0.97%)
KSE100 79,444 Increased By 619.7 (0.79%)
KSE30 25,543 Increased By 173.6 (0.68%)
KSE-100 gains on heavyweight stocks

BR Web Desk Published July 2, 2024 Updated July 2, 2024 12:09pm

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) maintained its positive trajectory as the benchmark KSE-100 index gained over 600 points during the opening hours of trading on Tuesday.

At 10:40am, the benchmark index was hovering at 79,434.32, an increase of 609.99 points or 0.77%.

Across-the-board buying was witnessed among index-heavy sectors including automobile assemblers, cement, commercial banks, engineering, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs and refinery.

Index-heavy stocks including SHEL, SNGPL, OGDC, PPL, HBL, NBP and MCB traded in green.

In a key development, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb said prior actions for the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme are largely complete, adding that some structural benchmarks will also be met as Islamabad moves ahead to secure a larger and long-term deal.

The remarks from the former CEO and president of HBL came during Aaj News programme News Insight with Amir Zia. The show was aired Monday night.

The minister said that the upcoming IMF deal should be referred to as a “Pakistan programme” for implementing structural reforms needed to transform the country’s economy.

On Monday, positive sentiment prevailed at the PSX as the benchmark KSE-100 Index gained nearly 400 points during the first trading session of fiscal year 2024-25 to settle at 78,824.33.

Globally, the Asia equities were mixed as investors weighed the possibility of another Donald Trump presidency after last week’s poor debate performance by incumbent Joe Biden.

Speculation about a second term for the Republican rose on the Supreme Court’s ruling that all former leaders had “absolute immunity” from criminal prosecution for “official acts” taken while in office but could still face criminal penalties for “unofficial acts.”

The decision comes as Trump faces criminal charges over his attempts to overturn his 2020 election loss to Biden, but that trial had been put on hold while judges considered his immunity claims.

That led to calls for him to step down due to worries over his mental state, but Democrats have pushed back and are reportedly seeking a vote next month that would formally make him the party candidate for November’s poll.

This is an intra-day update

