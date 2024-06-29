AIRLINK 88.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.03%)
India set South Africa 177 to win T20 World Cup title

Reuters Published June 29, 2024 Updated June 29, 2024 09:24pm

BRIDGETOWN: India set South Africa 177 to win in the Twenty20 World Cup final at the Kensington Oval on Saturday.

Electing to bat, the 2007 champions overcame a top-order meltdown to post a competitive 176-7 in a clash between the two unbeaten sides at the tournament.

Unbeaten India and South Africa ready to end glory waits in T20 World Cup final

Virat Kohli (76) struck his first fifty of this World Cup and Axar Patel smashed 47 for India.

Anrich Nortje and Keshav Maharaj claimed two wickets apiece for South Africa.

