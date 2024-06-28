AIRLINK 87.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.57%)
Pakistan Print 2024-06-28

Shortage of water in Block 3-A Gulistan-e-Johar

Recorder Report Published 28 Jun, 2024 05:41am

KARACHI: Shortage of water has made life difficult for the residents of Gulistan-e-Johar Block 3-A. The senior people of the area seem to be running around to get water in the hottest heat of history.

The social leader of the area, Laiq Ahmed, said that the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board has not installed water lines in Block 3-A, due to which residents of the area are forced to buy thousands of rupees worth of water daily through tankers.

He said that out of the funds that the Sindh government has allocated for the water board in the provincial budget of the new fiscal year 2024-25, drinking water lines should be laid in our area so that Water can be made available to the residents. The government should control the drinking water crisis to get rid of the water mafia.

