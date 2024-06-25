AIRLINK 88.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1%)
BOP 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.42%)
CNERGY 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.74%)
DFML 40.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.01%)
DGKC 90.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.17%)
FCCL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
FFBL 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.33%)
FFL 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
GGL 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
HASCOL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
HBL 125.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.08%)
HUBC 163.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-0.93%)
HUMNL 10.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.55%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.43%)
KOSM 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.53%)
MLCF 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
OGDC 128.81 Decreased By ▼ -3.37 (-2.55%)
PAEL 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
PIBTL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.99%)
PPL 116.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-1.34%)
PRL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
PTC 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.23%)
SEARL 57.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.91%)
SNGP 64.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.46%)
SSGC 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.02%)
TELE 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.91%)
TPLP 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.18%)
TRG 62.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.95%)
UNITY 29.66 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (9.16%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 8,246 Decreased By -46.1 (-0.56%)
BR30 26,414 Decreased By -199.7 (-0.75%)
KSE100 77,941 Decreased By -291.5 (-0.37%)
KSE30 25,187 Decreased By -117 (-0.46%)
Jun 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices ease on stronger dollar while US inflation data looms large

Reuters Published June 25, 2024 Updated June 25, 2024 06:31pm

Crude oil prices edged lower on Tuesday, pressured by a stronger dollar, while investors shifted focus to U.S. inflation data due this week.

Losses were limited, however, by escalating geopolitical tensions and hopes of improved demand this summer.

Brent futures for August settlement were down 20 cents, or 0.2%, at $85.81 a barrel by 1319 GMT. U.S. crude futures also dipped by 19 cents, or 0.2%, to $81.44.

Both benchmarks gained about 3% last week, marking two straight weeks of gains.

Oil prices higher

The dollar was up 0.13% on Tuesday, highlighting currency strength that makes dollar-priced oil more expensive for buyers holding other currencies.

The U.S. Federal Reserve, meanwhile, has reiterated that holding the policy rate steady “for some time” is likely to be enough to bring inflation under control.

Delays to a U.S. rate cut could hold back the economy and limit growth in fuel consumption.

“Positive news around U.S. inventories and gasoline demand last week have increased positive sentiment, bolstered with forecasts of a global supply shortfall in third quarter,” said Panmure Gordon analyst Ashley Kelty.

“However, concerns over the glacial pace of central bank rate cuts remain a headwind to the global economic recovery.”

An expected decline in oil and fuel stockpiles and stronger gasoline demand as the United States, the world’s biggest oil consumer, enters its peak summer consumption period kept a lid on price losses.

U.S. crude oil stockpiles are expected to have fallen by 3 million barrels in the week to June 21, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday. Gasoline stocks were also expected to have declined while distillate inventories are likely to have risen.

“The surge in oil prices was triggered by an optimistic demand outlook and reduced U.S. inventories. With the Northern Hemisphere entering a hot summer and the upcoming hurricane season, demand is expected to continue increasing in the coming months,” said independent market analyst Tina Teng.

Also on the radar is Friday’s release of the personal consumption expenditures index, the U.S. Fed’s preferred inflation measure, which will give investors a steer on how long the central bank might wait before reducing interest rates.

Oil was also supported by continued Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil infrastructure. On June 21, Ukrainian drones hit four refineries, including the Ilsky refinery, one of the main fuel producers in southern Russia.

Oil prices Brent crude WTI

Comments

200 characters

Oil prices ease on stronger dollar while US inflation data looms large

Rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Operation Azm-e-Istehkam not political but national security effort: Asif

PIA bidding process to take place in first week of August

Operation Azm-e-Istehkam to energise IBOs without population displacement: PM Shehbaz

KSE-100 loses another 292 points on profit-taking

Israeli airstrikes kill at least 24 in Gaza City

Gold price per tola decreases Rs500 in Pakistan

Sri Lanka likely to sign bilateral debt agreements on Wednesday, foreign minister says

Kremlin says ‘preparing’ for India’s Modi to visit Russia

WikiLeaks says Julian Assange is ‘free’, has left UK

Read more stories