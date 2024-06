LONDON: Europe’s main stock markets stabilised in opening deals on Monday.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index of top blue-chip companies edged marginally lower to stand at 8,235.45 points.

European shares rise after Swiss rate cut, BoE decision

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 index rose 0.3 percent to 7,649.97 points and Frankfurt’s DAX added 0.2 percent to reach 18,207.55 points.