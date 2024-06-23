AIRLINK 86.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.14%)
BOP 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1%)
CNERGY 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
DFML 37.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.79%)
DGKC 91.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.68 (-2.85%)
FCCL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-3.28%)
FFBL 33.74 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (3.28%)
FFL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
GGL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HASCOL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.43%)
HBL 126.25 Increased By ▲ 4.33 (3.55%)
HUBC 158.29 Increased By ▲ 12.64 (8.68%)
HUMNL 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (5.52%)
KEL 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.11%)
KOSM 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.39%)
MLCF 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.42%)
OGDC 133.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.19%)
PAEL 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.28%)
PIBTL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.8%)
PPL 119.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.36%)
PRL 24.58 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.99%)
PTC 12.28 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.49%)
SEARL 59.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.8%)
SNGP 65.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.92%)
SSGC 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.79%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.57%)
TRG 63.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.78%)
UNITY 27.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.78%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.03%)
BR100 8,341 Increased By 31.1 (0.37%)
BR30 26,457 Increased By 506.8 (1.95%)
KSE100 78,810 Increased By 9 (0.01%)
KSE30 25,474 Increased By 35.6 (0.14%)
Jun 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

England recall Jordan as they bowl against USA in T20 World Cup

AFP Published 23 Jun, 2024 07:49pm

BRIDGETOWN: England recalled all-rounder Chris Jordan in place of fast bowler Mark Wood as they attempted to secure a semi-final place in the T20 World Cup with a thumping win over the United States on Sunday.

Jordan missed the first two of England’s three second-round matches but returned on his home island of Barbados for their concluding Super Eights fixture against the USA, one of the surprise packages of the tournament, at the Kensington Oval.

The United States were unchanged from their nine-wicket defeat by fellow co-hosts the West Indies.

Afghanistan stun Australia with 21-run T20 World Cup win

Defending champions England, who have never previously played the United States in any senior international format, saw captain Jos Buttler win the toss and opt to field first as they looked to bounce back from a narrow seven-run loss to South Africa.

Victory by a significant margin should see England into the last four when Group Two is settled later Sunday after a match in Antigua between the West Indies and South Africa, yet to lose in this tournament.

Teams

United States: Steven Taylor, Andries Gous (wkt), Nitish Kumar, Aaron Jones (capt), Corey Anderson, Milind Kumar, Harmeet Singh, Nosthush Kenjinge, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar

England: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (capt/wkt), Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley

Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Joel Wilson (WIS)

TV umpire: Paul Reiffel (AUS)

Match referee: David Boon (AUS)

ICC T20 World Cup 2024 T20 Cricket World Cup

Comments

200 characters

England recall Jordan as they bowl against USA in T20 World Cup

Opposition can present their suggestions regarding operation ‘Azm-e-Istehkam’ in parliament, says Asif

Budget: IMF hails ‘tough decisions’

Alarm raised over proposed taxes on mobile handsets & telecom services

Senate panel finalises proposals for changes in finance bill

Israeli forces tie wounded Palestinian to jeep in West Bank raid

Tax measures to stoke inflation: Senate panel

Ukraine missile attack on Crimea kills 3, wounds dozens: governor

Drone attack causes damage to vessel west of Yemen’s Hodeidah, says UKMTO

Budget debate: MPs emphasise on export-led growth and tax reforms

Purchase/lease of cars: FTO detects serious flaws in WHT deduction

Read more stories