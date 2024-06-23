England recall Jordan as they bowl against USA in T20 World Cup

BRIDGETOWN: England recalled all-rounder Chris Jordan in place of fast bowler Mark Wood as they attempted to secure a semi-final place in the T20 World Cup with a thumping win over the United States on Sunday.

Jordan missed the first two of England’s three second-round matches but returned on his home island of Barbados for their concluding Super Eights fixture against the USA, one of the surprise packages of the tournament, at the Kensington Oval.

The United States were unchanged from their nine-wicket defeat by fellow co-hosts the West Indies.

Defending champions England, who have never previously played the United States in any senior international format, saw captain Jos Buttler win the toss and opt to field first as they looked to bounce back from a narrow seven-run loss to South Africa.

Victory by a significant margin should see England into the last four when Group Two is settled later Sunday after a match in Antigua between the West Indies and South Africa, yet to lose in this tournament.

Teams

United States: Steven Taylor, Andries Gous (wkt), Nitish Kumar, Aaron Jones (capt), Corey Anderson, Milind Kumar, Harmeet Singh, Nosthush Kenjinge, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar

England: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (capt/wkt), Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley

Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Joel Wilson (WIS)

TV umpire: Paul Reiffel (AUS)

Match referee: David Boon (AUS)