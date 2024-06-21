Bugatti’s speedy hybrid has $4 million-plus price tag

PARIS: Supercar maker Bugatti on Thursday showed off its first hybrid car with a top speed of about 445 kilometres (275 miles) an hour and a price tag of more than $4 million.
The company said the 1,800-horsepower Tourbillon car is now in its “testing phase” and that deliveries of the 250 planned cars would start in 2026.
The car, with its carbon body and 3D-printed parts, has three electric motors and one newly designed 1,000-horsepower fuel engine.
The electric battery only has an autonomy of 60 kilometres, however, said the company which is owned by Porsche and Croatian company Rimac.
Ferrari’s first electric car to cost over $500,000
When Rimac, a maker of electric sports cars, took a major stake in Bugatti in 2021, observers had predicted that the luxury carmaker would soon have an electric model.
But the owner, Mate Rimac, said in May that the super-rich who are Bugatti’s main clients were turning against electric supercars.
Also going against the grain of the rest of the car industry, the Tourbillon has only a small screen for digital indicators.
The speedometer, rev counter and other indicators are placed just behind the steering wheel in a system in “titanium, sapphire and rubies” that was designed and made by Swiss watchmakers.
Made at a factory in Molsheim in eastern France, the Tourbillon has a “starting price” of 3.8 million euros ($4.1 million), the company said.
Comments