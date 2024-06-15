PM Shehbaz says transition to E-Office platform will save billions of rupees

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Saturday that the implementation of the E-Office platform in government offices could result in savings of billions of rupees to the national exchequer, according to Radio Pakistan.

Chairing an important review meeting regarding the transfer of federal government ministries and institutions to the E-Office in Islamabad today, he said minimizing the use of paper will also have a positive impact on the environment.

The Prime Minister said the main purpose of using E-Office is to provide the best services to the public and to bring transparency to the government system.

He directed to expedite progress on a cooperation agreement with Chinese company Huawei.

The meeting was briefed about the E-Office system and the progress on its implementation and reforms.

Earlier, in a meeting with potential Chinese investors in Beijing, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stated that Pakistan was working on enhancing governance, expanding its tax net, and facilitating business practices to help attract foreign direct investment.