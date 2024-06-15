AIRLINK 81.10 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.25%)
BOP 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.05%)
CNERGY 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.68%)
DFML 37.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-3.33%)
DGKC 93.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.77%)
FCCL 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.32%)
FFBL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.35%)
FFL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.39%)
GGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
HASCOL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.68%)
HBL 113.00 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (3.2%)
HUBC 145.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.48%)
HUMNL 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.77%)
KEL 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.33%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.29%)
MLCF 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.92%)
OGDC 131.70 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (1.9%)
PAEL 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-3.79%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.42%)
PPL 120.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-2.2%)
PRL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.85%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-6.85%)
SEARL 59.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-2.01%)
SNGP 65.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.46%)
SSGC 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.63%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
TRG 64.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
UNITY 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 8,052 Increased By 75.9 (0.95%)
BR30 25,581 Decreased By -21.4 (-0.08%)
KSE100 76,707 Increased By 498.6 (0.65%)
KSE30 24,698 Increased By 260.2 (1.06%)
Jun 15, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz says transition to E-Office platform will save billions of rupees

  • Premier says the main purpose of using the platform is to provide the best services to the public and bring transparency to the government system
BR Web Desk Published 15 Jun, 2024 04:34pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Saturday that the implementation of the E-Office platform in government offices could result in savings of billions of rupees to the national exchequer, according to Radio Pakistan.

Chairing an important review meeting regarding the transfer of federal government ministries and institutions to the E-Office in Islamabad today, he said minimizing the use of paper will also have a positive impact on the environment.

PM Shehbaz tells Chinese investors Pakistan taking measures to improve governance

The Prime Minister said the main purpose of using E-Office is to provide the best services to the public and to bring transparency to the government system.

He directed to expedite progress on a cooperation agreement with Chinese company Huawei.

FBR reforms top priority, says minister

The meeting was briefed about the E-Office system and the progress on its implementation and reforms.

Earlier, in a meeting with potential Chinese investors in Beijing, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stated that Pakistan was working on enhancing governance, expanding its tax net, and facilitating business practices to help attract foreign direct investment.

PM Shehbaz Sharif Pakistani government

Comments

200 characters

PM Shehbaz says transition to E-Office platform will save billions of rupees

Pakistan, Turkiye navies hold joint exercise

Petrol price slashed by Rs10.20 per litre

Rs3trn Sindh budget envisages Rs77bn new taxes

Industrial sector: PM announces major power tariff cut

Jul-Apr LSM sector posts 0.45pc growth YoY

World leaders join Ukraine summit in test of Kyiv’s diplomatic clout

Crew evacuated from vessel hit by Houthis, search for sailor continues

Muslim pilgrims pray on Mount Arafat in Hajj climax

Detection bills period: Nepra rejects Discos’ proposal

Read more stories