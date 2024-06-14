AIRLINK 79.71 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.48%)
BOP 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
CNERGY 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.96%)
DFML 39.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 94.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-1.34%)
FCCL 24.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
FFBL 34.00 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (3.75%)
FFL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGL 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
HASCOL 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.53%)
HBL 110.90 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.28%)
HUBC 147.90 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (1.99%)
HUMNL 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
KEL 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.63%)
KOSM 4.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.78%)
OGDC 132.90 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (2.82%)
PAEL 25.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.08%)
PIBTL 6.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 122.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.55%)
PRL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.03%)
PTC 12.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.54%)
SEARL 60.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.65%)
SNGP 65.98 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.2%)
SSGC 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.51%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.76%)
TPLP 9.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 65.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.81%)
UNITY 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
BR100 8,074 Increased By 97.7 (1.23%)
BR30 25,844 Increased By 242.3 (0.95%)
KSE100 77,014 Increased By 806 (1.06%)
KSE30 24,741 Increased By 302.7 (1.24%)
Jun 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices set for best week in over 2 months on solid demand outlook

Reuters Published 14 Jun, 2024 10:02am

SINGAPORE: Oil prices eased on Friday as markets evaluated the impact of US interest rates staying higher for longer than anticipated, but crude benchmarks headed for their best week in more than two months after solid projections for crude and fuel demand.

Brent crude futures were down 34 cents, or 0.4%, at $82.41 a barrel by 0344 GMT.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) US crude futures lost 41 cents, or 0.5%, to trade at $78.21 a barrel.

However, Brent and the US benchmark gained over 3% for the week - the best week since April 5.

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) stuck to a forecast for relatively strong growth in global oil demand for 2024 and Goldman Sachs projected solid US fuel demand this summer.

This helped reverse losses in the previous week which were driven by an agreement by OPEC and its allies, together called OPEC+, to start unwinding output cuts after September.

“Overall, this week can be characterised as a recovery effort for oil,” said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade based in Australia.

“I wouldn’t be surprised to see oil prices head higher from here whilst the demand outlook continues to look rosier. Much may depend on how the northern hemisphere summer demand picture plays out.”

Oil little changed as surprise crude stock build caps gains

Providing further support to the market, Russia pledged to meet its output obligations under the OPEC+ pact, after saying it exceeded its quota in May.

However, the price rally this week cooled after the US Federal Reserve held interest rates steady and pushed out the start of rate cuts to as late as December.

Meanwhile, the International Energy Agency said in a report on Wednesday it sees oil demand peaking by 2029, levelling off at around 106 million barrels per day (bpd) towards the end of the decade.

On the downside, concerns over economic outlook grew after the Fed’s view on rate cut, but that said, to the extent that this buoys the US dollar, it could offer a measure of support to Brent, BMI analysts wrote in a note.

Market focus is also on the ongoing Gaza ceasefire talks, which, if resolved, would alleviate concerns about potential disruptions in oil supply from the region.

The US is very concerned that hostilities on the Israel-Lebanon border could escalate to a full-out war, a senior US official said, saying that specific security arrangements are needed for the area and a ceasefire in Gaza is not enough.

Goldman Sachs Brent crude Oil WTI

Comments

200 characters

Oil prices set for best week in over 2 months on solid demand outlook

Rs9bn approved for clearing OMCs’ PDCs: ECC allows export of 0.15 MMTs of surplus sugar

July to Sept 2024: NPCC reduces RLNG demand for power generation

Punjab’s debt stock may stand at Rs1.685trn at June-end

Engine capacity to invoice base value: Punjab govt shifts token tax regime

Punjab to get Rs3.683trn from Federal Divisible Pool

Aurangzeb vows to raise tax-to-GDP ratio to 13pc

Country’s first and one of world’s largest: 550MW floating solar energy project launched

Wind projects’ tariff issues stay unresolved: Islamabad should not expect any investment from DFC: US team

Study of transmission line SCS: NPCC may send engineers as Chinese team not coming

Incentives to deserving classes: Ogra, ministry asked to elucidate mechanism

Read more stories