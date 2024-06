LONDON: European stock markets rebounded slightly at the open Wednesday following losses on EU political turmoil, as attention turned to upcoming US inflation data and the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate decision.

London’s FTSE 100 index gained 0.5 percent to 8,184.66 points.

European stocks, euro extend losses on political turmoil

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 index climbed 0.3 percent to 7,815.09 points and Frankfurt’s DAX rose 0.4 percent to 18,437.06.