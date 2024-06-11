T20 World Cup 2024: Canada set 107-run target for Pakistan

Pakistan pacers made full use of bowling-friendly conditions as they reduced Canada 106 for 7 in a crucial T20 World Cup 2024 game at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Tuesday.

Pakistan started poorly with Shaheen Afridi conceding 11 in the first over with back-to-back boundaries on the first two balls.

However, they successfully pulled things back, thanks to an exceptional spell of 2/13 by Mohammad Amir. Haris Rauf also took two wickets for 26 runs in his four-over spell, while Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi bagged one wicket each for 24 and 21 runs, respectively.

Aaron Johnson was the top scorer for Canada with a 44-ball 55.

Earlier, Pakistan had won the toss and opted to bowl first in a must-win game.

“There is a bit of grass on the pitch,” said Pakistan skipper Babar Azam as he spoke to the presenter after the toss.

Canada captain, Saad bin Zafar said, he would have bowled first too, but backed his team to defend any total.

This is a do-or-die game for Pakistan as they have lost the first two games against India and the USA by close margins. A loss tonight will knock Pakistan out of the mega event.

Team Update:

Pakistan

Pakistan have made one change to their lineup, bringing in Saim Ayub for Iftikhar Ahmed.

Playing XI: Babar Azam (capt), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir

Canada

Canada have one change, too. Dilpreet Bajwa is replaced by Ravinderpal Singh, who comes in for his first World Cup appearance

Playing XI: Aaron Johnson, Navneet Dhaliwal, Pargat Singh, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva (wk), Ravinderpal Singh, Dilon Heyliger, Saad Bin Zafar (capt), Kaleem Sana, Junaid Siddiqui, Jeremy Gordon