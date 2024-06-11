AIRLINK 73.52 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-2.88%)
India to focus on solving border issues with China, foreign minister says

Reuters Published 11 Jun, 2024 01:26pm
MUMBAI: India will focus on finding solutions to the border issues with China that has long strained ties between the neighbouring countries, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on Tuesday after assuming charge for a second straight term.

India and China share a 3,800 km (2,400 mile) border - much of it poorly demarcated - over which the nuclear-armed nations also fought a war in 1962.

They have engaged in a military standoff since July 2020 when at least 20 Indian soldiers and four Chinese troops were killed in the worst clashes in five decades.

India’s foreign minister rejects Biden’s ‘xenophobia’ comment

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was sworn in on Sunday for a record-equalling third term at a grand ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the president’s palace in New Delhi, attended by leaders of seven regional countries, underlining the government’s “neighbourhood first” policy.

“With regards to China there are still some issues at the border and our focus will be on how to solve them,” he said.

